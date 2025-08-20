All Gophers

Minnesota will face first-time starting QBs in first two road games

We have a clearer picture of some of the quarterbacks the Gophers will face in 2025.

Tony Liebert

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) buckles his helmet during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) buckles his helmet during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Drake Lindsey will be Minnesota's QB1 this season with zero previous starting experience, but his first two road games will be against programs facing a similar situation.

We received some clarity on the quarterback the Gophers could face this season when California announced Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as its Week 1 starter and Ohio State did the same with Julian Sayin. Both players have never made a start at the college level.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Cal: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

The Golden Bears naming Sagapolutele their Week 1 starter against Oregon State over Ohio State transfer Devin Brown came as a major surprise to many. Sagapolutele isn't just inexperienced; he's a true freshman who transferred to Cal in January after enrolling at Oregon in December.

Brown was a highly touted signal caller in his own right. He was a four-star recruit and top 50 player in the class of 2022, but it just never worked out for him in Columbus. Sagapolutele was a top 70 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 7-ranked QB according to 247Sports. He will be the team's starter in Corvallis against the Beavers, and then he gets one home game against Texas Southern before welcoming the Gophers to Berkley.

Imagn Image
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ohio State: Julian Sayin

The Buckeyes' decision to name Sayin their Week 1 starter comes as much less as a suprise. He was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Lindsey was ranked as the 56th-best signal caller in the same class.

USA Toda
Ohio State quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Lincoln Kienholz (3) warm up prior to the 2024 season opener against the Akron Zips. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sayin originally signed to Alabama before transferring to Columbus in a very similar situation to Sagapolutele's. He beat out former four-star high school recruit Lincoln Kienholz to win the job. Ohio State and Sayin will have a few tougher tests against No. 1 Texas, Grambling State and Ohio at home, plus a sneaky game at Washington before welcoming Minnesota to town.

A redshirt freshman quarterback making his first couple starts on the road is always a big obstacle to overcome, but Minnesota and Lindsey will likely face a unique situation against program's in a similar boat.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football