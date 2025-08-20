Minnesota will face first-time starting QBs in first two road games
Drake Lindsey will be Minnesota's QB1 this season with zero previous starting experience, but his first two road games will be against programs facing a similar situation.
We received some clarity on the quarterback the Gophers could face this season when California announced Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as its Week 1 starter and Ohio State did the same with Julian Sayin. Both players have never made a start at the college level.
Cal: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
The Golden Bears naming Sagapolutele their Week 1 starter against Oregon State over Ohio State transfer Devin Brown came as a major surprise to many. Sagapolutele isn't just inexperienced; he's a true freshman who transferred to Cal in January after enrolling at Oregon in December.
Brown was a highly touted signal caller in his own right. He was a four-star recruit and top 50 player in the class of 2022, but it just never worked out for him in Columbus. Sagapolutele was a top 70 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 7-ranked QB according to 247Sports. He will be the team's starter in Corvallis against the Beavers, and then he gets one home game against Texas Southern before welcoming the Gophers to Berkley.
Ohio State: Julian Sayin
The Buckeyes' decision to name Sayin their Week 1 starter comes as much less as a suprise. He was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Lindsey was ranked as the 56th-best signal caller in the same class.
Sayin originally signed to Alabama before transferring to Columbus in a very similar situation to Sagapolutele's. He beat out former four-star high school recruit Lincoln Kienholz to win the job. Ohio State and Sayin will have a few tougher tests against No. 1 Texas, Grambling State and Ohio at home, plus a sneaky game at Washington before welcoming Minnesota to town.
A redshirt freshman quarterback making his first couple starts on the road is always a big obstacle to overcome, but Minnesota and Lindsey will likely face a unique situation against program's in a similar boat.