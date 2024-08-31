Missed tackles were an issue for Gophers in loss to North Carolina
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg said after Thursday’s 19-17 season-opening loss to North Carolina their defense has what it takes to be an elite unit, it just needs to clean up the details.
One of those details the Gophers need to clean up is their tackling, the primary issue that plagued the unit in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF counted 19 missed tackles in all, resulting in a 48.9 tackling grade for the U, well below its overall defensive grade of 65.2.
“I thought our defense played incredibly hard,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “Problem was, in my opinion, is first to second down in the run game we gave too much up. Four yards, five yards, and then it was second and manageable, second-and-4, second-and-5. … We just couldn’t get off the field, and that ultimately cost us multiple field goals.”
Missed tackles were certainly a theme of the second half, allowing the Tar Heels to put together drives of 70, 49 and 48 yards in the second half, all of which eventually resulted in field goals. The last, a six-play, 48-yard drive, set up Noah Burnette’s 45-yard, game-winning boot. The Tar Heels tallied 169 yards of offense overall in the second half as they rallied from a 14-7 deficit.
The U also struggled to get off the field on third down, allowing UNC to convert at a 50% clip.
Most of the Gophers’ troubles came in attempting to contain Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton, who carried the ball 30 times for 129 yards and caught five passes for 17 yards.
“You hit (Hampton), you got to wrap up. Got to run your feet. Keep your head up,” Lindenberg said. “A lot of things go into that. Yeah, good strong back … so testament to that guy, great athlete, he’s in there not getting tired, allowing himself to play the whole game.”
While Lindenberg acknowledged the issues the Gophers need to clean up, he was also quick to note the positives the U defense put on film. The Gophers held the Tar Heels to just 83 yards of offense in the first half — 252 overall for the game. Their pass rush got home for a pair of sacks.
Justin Walley had a key interception that allowed the U to take a lead into the halftime break, and others in the secondary had key pass break ups — the Gophers had four total in the game.
There’s no question the Gophers have issues to address as their prepare for their Week 2 matchup against Rhode Island, tackling prime among them. But the U also gave reason to believe it’ll feature a productive defensive unit in 2024 — and there hasn't been any loss of belief in the locker room.
“Within these four walls, we believe, truly, in each other,” Lindenberg said. “… This is where we can look in the mirror, look at ourselves, and really see what we can learn, what we can get better at.”