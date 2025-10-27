Most shocking Gophers PFF grades, snap counts from Iowa debacle
The Gophers looked unprepared in their 38-point blowout loss against rival Iowa. It was arguably the biggest regular-season game of the season and Minnesota turned in its worst performance. Let's take a look at the most notable grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and snap counts.
Gophers offensive snap counts vs. Iowa (out of 53)
* QB Drake Lindsey: 53
* LT Nathan Roy: 53
* LG Greg Johnson: 53
* C Ashton Beers: 53
* RG Marcellus Marshall: 53
* RT Dylan Ray: 53
* WR Javon Tracy: 47
* WR Le'Meke Brockington: 34
* WR Malachi Coleman: 34
* RB Fame Ijeboi: 30
* TE Drew Biber: 22
* TE Jameson Geers: 21
* TE Pierce Walsh: 16
* FB/TE Frank Bierman: 12
* RB Cam Davis: 11
* WR Kenric Lanier II: 9
* RB Xavier Ford: 8
* WR Jalen Smith: 6
* RB Darius Taylor: 3
* WR Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 3
* RB Grant Washington: 1
Minnesota deployed the same starting offensive line as the previous week's upset win over Nebraska, but it did not yield the same results. Coleman played a season-high 34 snaps, outpacing Smith, with UCLA transfer Logan Loya out due to injury.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Roy — 70.6
2. Brockington — 65.9
3. Marshall — 63.4
4. Johnson — 62.7
5. Beers — 62.0
Despite averaging less than one yard per carry along with allowing four sacks, four of Minnesota top four graded players were offensive linemen. Brockington led the team with six catches for 54 yards in another impressive performance.
Gophers defensive snap counts vs. Iowa (out of 56)
* LB Devon Williams: 56
* S Kerry Brown: 54
* LB Maverick Baranowski: 53
* S Koi Perich: 51
* DE Anthony Smith: 47
* CB Za'Quan Bryan: 46
* CB John Nestor: 40
* DT Deven Eastern: 34
* DE Karter Menz: 32
* DB Darius Green: 27
* DB Jai'Onte McMillan: 26
* DE Jaxon Howard: 25
* DT Rushawn Lawrence: 25
* OLB Matt Kingsbury: 24
* DT Jaylin Hicks: 16
* DL Nate Becker: 14
* DL Jalen Logan-Redding: 14
* LB Joey Gerlach: 9
* DE Lucas Finnessy: 9
* DL Riley Sunram: 6
* DB Aidan Gousby: 5
* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 3
It was the usual suspects for the Gophers' defense against the Hawkeyes. Some notables include Lawrence, Hicks and Becker out-snapping or matching Logan-Redding's 14 defensive plays. Minnesota had nine different defensive linemen log 10 or more snaps on Saturday.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 10 snaps)
1. Kingsbury — 81.8
2. Hicks — 74.9
3. Baranowski — 73.5
4. Green — 71.3
5. Howard — 70.9
Kingsbury continues to look like a breakout performer on Minnesota's defense, and he had two more pressures on Saturday. Hicks had a career-high 74.9 grade, followed by solid afternoons from Baranowki, Green and Howard.