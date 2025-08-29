Nobody is happier for Gophers' QB Drake Lindsey than Max Brosmer
Max Brosmer was a bit of an unknown when he transferred to the Gophers from the University of New Hampshire before the 2024 season. He's now with the Minnesota Vikings, but his fingerprints remain all over Minnesota's program.
Brosmer showed up to Thursday's season opener wearing a Drake Lindsey Gophers jersey, and he started a 'SKOL' chant alongside current Vikings teammate Blake Cashman during a media timeout. It's clear that he still bleeds maroon and gold, and that leadership has rubbed off on Lindsey.
"They're really, really good friends. I think there's a difference between being cool and working. Max never led by being cool. Max led by the work, the sacrifice, the discipline, the dedication, the leadership. That was his deal," P.J. Fleck said after Thursday's game. "I think that showed Drake what it looked like. Drake is a really young player. Drake is mature for his age, but he's still a freshman. But that showed, and I think it helped speed up his maturity level."
Brosmer and Lindsey's close friendship has been talked about throughout the offseason and preseason. Fleck revealed that Brosmer even received a game ball in the locker room after Thursday night's win. His impact on the Gophers program continues to be felt.
"Nobody is happier for Drake than Max," Fleck continued. "You can see, whether it was New Hampshire, or whether it was the University of Minnesota, or what's going to happen with the Minnesota Vikings. That kid leaves his imprint, and he leaves his legacy everywhere he goes."
Brosmer has earned a spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster, so he'll probably not be able to show up to every Gophers game going forward. He has been in Minnesota for around 18 months after signing with the program in December 2023, but it's hard to find a more impactful transfer for the Gophers program during the new portal era. Fleck has preached culture since he began his tenure with the Gophers, and there might not be a player who exemplifies it more than Brosmer.