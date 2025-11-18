Ohio State sniffing around top-ranked Minnesota wide receiver recruit
David Mack will play for the Class 6A state title on Friday night as the Moorhead Spuds meet the Edina Hornets at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Last Friday, Mack scored on a five-yard slant to help Moorhead secure a spot in the Prep Bowl with a 26-14 win over Lakeville South. Then he traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where he visited Ohio State University and met with the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes.
It's unclear how much interest the Buckeyes have in Mack, as it doesn't appear that he's been offered a scholarship by Ohio State. However, the Gophers were the first FBS team to extend an offer to the junior wide receiver.
Last season, as a sophomore, Mack caught 70 passes and 18 touchdowns. This season, he's blown those numbers away. In the regular season (eight games), Mack had 76 catches for 1,044 yards and 17 touchdowns. In four playoff games, he's totaled 38 receptions for 450 yards and eight touchdowns.
Add it all up, and Mack has 112 catches for 1,494 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
According to 247Sports, the only offers Mack has received so far are from Minnesota and South Dakota State.
Ohio State is basically Wide Receiver U, so the fact that Mack was on campus is a pretty big deal. The Buckeyes have two possible first-round picks on the current roster in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, while recent seasons have seen the Buckeyes produce NFL stars Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, and Emeka Egbuka.
What's interesting is that Mack isn't even rated by 247Sports or Rivals/On3. You can't find him among the top recruits in Minnesota's graduating class of 2027, which is led by Minnesota commit Eli Diane, who stars as a pass rusher at Wayzata High School.
But with Ohio State sniffing around, it's a good bet that Mack will see some stars added to his recruiting profile in the very near future.