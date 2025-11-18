All Gophers

Ohio State sniffing around top-ranked Minnesota wide receiver recruit

David Mack has produced eye-popping numbers for the Moorhead Spuds, who are in the state championship game against Edina.

Joe Nelson

Moorhead Spuds wide receiver David Mack with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.
Moorhead Spuds wide receiver David Mack with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. / @david1mack
In this story:

David Mack will play for the Class 6A state title on Friday night as the Moorhead Spuds meet the Edina Hornets at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Last Friday, Mack scored on a five-yard slant to help Moorhead secure a spot in the Prep Bowl with a 26-14 win over Lakeville South. Then he traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where he visited Ohio State University and met with the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes.

It's unclear how much interest the Buckeyes have in Mack, as it doesn't appear that he's been offered a scholarship by Ohio State. However, the Gophers were the first FBS team to extend an offer to the junior wide receiver.

Last season, as a sophomore, Mack caught 70 passes and 18 touchdowns. This season, he's blown those numbers away. In the regular season (eight games), Mack had 76 catches for 1,044 yards and 17 touchdowns. In four playoff games, he's totaled 38 receptions for 450 yards and eight touchdowns.

Add it all up, and Mack has 112 catches for 1,494 yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

According to 247Sports, the only offers Mack has received so far are from Minnesota and South Dakota State.

Ohio State is basically Wide Receiver U, so the fact that Mack was on campus is a pretty big deal. The Buckeyes have two possible first-round picks on the current roster in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, while recent seasons have seen the Buckeyes produce NFL stars Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, and Emeka Egbuka.

What's interesting is that Mack isn't even rated by 247Sports or Rivals/On3. You can't find him among the top recruits in Minnesota's graduating class of 2027, which is led by Minnesota commit Eli Diane, who stars as a pass rusher at Wayzata High School.

But with Ohio State sniffing around, it's a good bet that Mack will see some stars added to his recruiting profile in the very near future.

More from Gophers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Football