Only one former Gophers star still in the mix for the Super Bowl
Heading into conference championship Sunday, there is only one former Gophers star left in the NFL Playoffs, who remains in the hunt for the Super Bowl.
Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste will be playing in the NFC Championship against the Eagles. In his fourth season with Washington, St-Juste has recorded a career-high 71 total tackles in 849 total snaps.
Despite having a big role in the regular season, St-Juste has struggled to see the field in the postseason. He played only eight snaps against the Buccaneers in the wildcard round and only five snaps against the Lions in the divisional round.
St-Juste played two seasons at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota in 2019. He had two incredibly productive seasons with the Gophers, which resulted in him getting selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 74th overall pick.
This season is St-Juste's final year on his rookie contract. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he has yet to have a season with higher than a 60.0 overall grade, but he is still getting opportunities with the Commanders. His 849 snaps are the third most by any cornerback on the team.
The last two Minnesota players to win a Super Bowl were safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Tyler Johnson with the Buccaneers in 2021. The Commanders are underdogs heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, but St-Juste will look to join a long list of former Gophers to play in the big game.