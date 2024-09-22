P.J. Fleck calls Iowa loss 'unacceptable' and it 'won't happen again'
After Saturday's loss, P.J. Fleck is 1-7 all-time against Iowa as head coach of the Gophers. Minnesota looked completely lost after halftime, getting out-gained 227-66 in the second half as a 14-7 lead turned into a 31-14 loss.
"(Iowa) came and took it in the second half. This is a 60-minute game. I told our team we played for 30 minutes," Fleck said. "The job of the head football coach is to get his team to play for 60 minutes and I failed to do that."
After carrying a 14-7 lead into halftime, Minnesota had all of the momentum. They out-gained Iowa 222-107 in the first half and quarterback Max Brosmer was red-hot, but it all disappeared in the second half.
"I told them that same thing. I said it's unacceptable and it won't happen again," Fleck said. "They made some adjustments in the second half, we made some adjustments in the second half, couldn't stop the run. The word in the second half is space and space everywhere."
Iowa only had 62 passing yards on the night but they didn't need to throw the ball. That resulted in a whopping 272 yards on the ground, led by star running back Kaleb Johnson's 21 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Hawkeyes averaged six yards per carry.
"You can look at the pads, you can go back and look at the iPads, you can talk about it, I got to go back and dissect it and see why," Fleck said. "We didn't have much space in the second half. Second half work was space. I love our team, I am proud of our team. I am proud of the resolve, but we didn't play well in the second half. When you don't play well offense, defense, special teams for 60 minutes, with really good teams in the Big Ten, with the way it is, you're going to get beat like that. Unacceptable. Falls on me."
Under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the Gophers defense was coming off back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1962, making Saturday's second half all that more confusing. Things will not get easier for Minnesota as they travel to Michigan to face the defending national champion Wolverines in their first road game of the season on Saturday.