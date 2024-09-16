P.J. Fleck compares freshman Kerry Brown to Antoine Winfield Jr., Tyler Nubin
Between Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin, Minnesota has been "Safety U" since P.J. Fleck took over the program in 2017. Redshirt freshman Kerry Brown looks like he could be next in line after reeling in two interceptions against Nevada.
Brown played only five snaps last season before starting in the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green and playing 60 snaps in that game as a true freshman. Minnesota has used a plethora of bodies at safety this season, but Brown has stood out above the rest.
In the Gophers' shutout victory over Nevada, Brown reeled in the first two interceptions of his college career, earning a team-high and career-high 89.7 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He played 17 total snaps and recorded two tackles.
"He's an electric player. He's not the biggest guy, if you walk right by him, you probably walk right by him and not think he's a Big Ten football player," Fleck said after the game with a smile on his face. "He practices so hard, he's an unbelievable person."
When Brown signed with the Gophers in the class of 2023, 247Sports had him as the 927th-ranked player in the country and the 133rd-best player in Florida. He chose Minnesota over top offers from NC State, Louisville and West Virginia.
Minnesota has had a long line of talented safeties. Winfield is now one of the best at his position in the NFL and Nubin was a second-round pick in last spring's NFL draft. Fleck sees similar traits in Brown as those two players.
"You know why Antoine Winfield Jr. is as good as he is? Cause he smiles all the time, he loves playing the game of football. You know why Tyler Nubin is so good? He loves playing the game and he smiles all the time, and they have short, goldfish memories," Fleck said. "Kerry Brown is a young player, and he's the exact same way. He loves playing the game, he loves every aspect of it. I mean he'd play offense if you let him. He would do anything for the team."
Brown (81 snaps) trails other safeties Aidan Gousby (138) and Coleman Bryson (86) in total snaps this season, but he has the highest overall PFF grade at 76.4. Veteran Darius Green and star freshman Koi Perich have also seen work, but Brown's performance stands out.
First-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has taken the approach of playing five different free safeties through the first three weeks of the season. It might behoove the Gophers to shorten the rotation before Big Ten play, but Brown is proving that his role should only grow.