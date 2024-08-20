P.J. Fleck compares Marcus Major to 'bigger version' of Mohamed Ibrahim
The Gophers made it a mission to add depth to their running back room this offseason through the transfer portal. Sieh Bangura came from Ohio and Jaren Mangham came from Michigan State, but Marcus Major from Oklahoma might be the biggest addition.
Earlier this month at training camp, head coach P.J. Fleck said that Major "has exceeded expectations," saying he was "awesome" in the first few days of practice.
Major came to Minnesota with 833 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns in his five-year career in Norman. Stuck behind players like Rhamondre Stevenson, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks on the depth chart, he was never able to get a major role in the offense. He has just 194 carries in 35 career games.
It seems he was a diamond in the rough with the Sooners as Fleck and his staff continue to have great things to say about the Oklahoma City native. Major is wearing No. 24 this season and there are already comparisons to the last great Gophers' running back to wear No. 24, Mohamed Ibrahim.
"Every time I see that number 24 I just think, man, [he] looks like 24, just a bigger version of the old 24, Mohamed," Fleck said Monday.
Ibrahim stood at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds while Major is listed at 6-foot and 220 pounds.
"Marcus is another guy who's exceeded my expectations. I mean, he can run in between the tackles really well, he can get thin real fast and he can play behind his pads really well, anticipates blocks. I think that's huge for a running back, can you see the whole scheme and how it's working then okay here's just my read then I go to the next read," Fleck said. "I mean you can tell people who are a little robotic, he is not that, it naturally happens, he can see blocks before they happen, he can see it on the next level, makes people miss in the hole."
When Major came out of high school in 2019, he was a four-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings and had notable offers from Alabama, Florida and Michigan, but he opted to stay close to home. He finished with over 2,000 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in his prep career at Millwood High School in Oklahoma City.
Fleck is not the only Gophers coach who has been impressed by Major. Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. was very complimentary and he's excited to have another talented back in the offense.
"I am just proud of him, when you bring transfers in, that quick relationship you build in the recruiting process, and then you keep developing that relationship when they get here and he's come in and he's just worked, you're seeing his true leadership ability," Harbaugh said. "My expectation for him is that he's going to contribute, he's going to help us. I love his feet, I love his power, his vision. Most importantly he leads."
Star sophomore Darius Taylor led the Gophers last season in rushing with 799 yards, despite playing in only six games. He was the only scholarship running back who returned to the program this offseason, but it looks like Major has stepped up as the veteran leader.
All signs point towards Minnesota's offense running through Taylor once again in 2024, but Major has emerged as a more than capable second option and more importantly a veteran voice for the position.