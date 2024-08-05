Oklahoma transfer RB Marcus Major turning heads at Gophers camp
The Gophers are officially one week into fall camp, and Oklahoma transfer running back Marcus Major has been a standout performer.
After having a plethora of injuries to the backfield last season, the U added Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura, Michigan State transfer Jaren Mangham and Major to take the load off star Darius Taylor.
Between a traditional redshirt year and an additional year from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2024 will be Major's sixth season of college football. He recorded 194 carries for 833 yards and eight touchdowns in his five seasons in Norman, Okla., with the Sooners.
There are still plenty of questions about the rotation or approach Minnesota will take in its backfield next to Taylor, but Major is a player that has impressed coach P.J. Fleck during fall camp.
"I mean, it's one thing to be able to show it in practice. It's one thing to be able to show it in the off season, you think you're sitting there going, 'OK, I think he's pretty good,'" Fleck told reporters last week. "Then you let him out there and run. I mean, the first few days of practice, he's been awesome."
Fleck has historically taken an approach of heavily relying on one bell-cow running back, but with as many as five options in the backfield heading into this season, all signs point towards things looking different as a rushing offense in 2024. Bangura and Manghnam both have more career rushing yards than Major, but the Sooners have been loaded at the running back position in recent years.
"We have to be able to create depth at that running back position," Fleck said. "It gives us the ability to do other things with (Taylor) and (Major) and the wideouts. I'm impressed so far. He's exceeded my expectations and hopefully, he keeps doing that."
Listed at 6-foot, 220 pounds, Major has also showcased receiving potential with 23 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his career. The Gophers' staff has reiterated that they plan to get the running backs more involved in the passing game this season, so receiving and pass blocking could be a big factor in earning play time in a crowded backfield.
Ultimately, the Gophers offense will likely be run heavily through Taylor in 2024. But in recent years, they've continued to have injuries at the position, so seeing that a player like Major has the skills for a bigger workload will only help Minnesota's depth at running back.