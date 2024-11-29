P.J. Fleck: 'I thought we made a statement' in Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry
The Gophers convincingly beat Wisconsin 24-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It's their third win in the past four meetings between both teams and their fourth since P.J. Fleck arrived in 2017.
When Minnesota hired Fleck in '17, Wisconsin had won 13 consecutive games in the rivalry. In the eight years he's been with the program, they're now 4-4 and have won consecutive games in Madison for the first time since 1984 and 1986.
"I thought our players dominated the football game. I thought they did from start to finish. I think there's 4 or 5 plays we want back, where I think it could be more lopsided," Fleck said after Saturday's win. "I thought we made a statement in the rivalry winning 4 out of 4 here in Camp Randall. We take a lot of pride in that."
Rivalries carry a lot of weight amongst college football fans and the University of Minnesota is no different. The Gophers struggled mightily against the Badgers in the 2000s. They were struggling to get to bowl games while Wisconsin was going to the Rose Bowl. Fast forward to 2024, and both programs are at a very similar level.
Saturday's result also hands Wisconsin its first losing season as a program in 23 years. As Gophers fans know, that doesn't entirely mean they're out of a bowl game at 5-7, but there is a great chance that it's the first year they won't play in a bowl since 2001. As almost every coach would, Fleck said that wasn't on the Gophers' mind, but it has to make this year's win a little bit sweeter.
The all-time series between Minnesota and Wisconsin is now dead even at 63-63-8. It's hard for some people to find significance in a win over a five-win team to move to 7-5, but this win made a statement.