Gophers take back Paul Bunyan's Axe, beat Wisconsin on the road
In the 134th playing of Minnesota's historic rivalry with Wisconsin, the Gophers left with a 24-7 win and Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Wisconsin hosted Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium in sub-20 degree temperatures, which was the coldest game played in Madison since 1951 according to the CBS broadcast. The Badgers looked cold with a very slow first half.
After exchanging some early punts, a big 37-yard catch from Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson sparked the scoring and Max Brosmer capped off a nine-play, 89-yard drive with a one-yard tush push touchdown. Minnesota quickly got the ball back and this time it was a 40-yard run from Marcus Major that set up a Jackson touchdown as the Gophers jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
Minnesota's defense limited Wisconsin to one of the worst halves of the season. The Badgers averaged 1.6 yards per play and were shut out in the first half by their rival Gophers for the first time in 31 years.
After forcing a Wisconsin three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, the Gophers had arguably their best drive of the game. An 11-play, 83-yard drive was capped off by a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers and Minnesota took a commanding 21-0 lead.
An undisciplined late hit penalty from Minnesota's Joey Gerlach gave Wisconsin's offense its first sign of life in the third quarter. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke to Vinny Anthony II cut the Gophers' lead to 21-7. The Gophers responded with a missed field goal attempt and the Badgers had their first momentum of the game heading into their 'Jump Around' tradition before the fourth quarter.
Minnesota was able to regain the game's momentum following a missed 37-yard field goal from Wisconsin. The Gophers added a 43-yard field goal of their own and coasted to a 24-7 win. The Badgers fall to 5-7 and finish the regular season with a losing record for the first time in 23 years.
It is now wait-and-see time for the Gophers and their bowl game. At 7-5, there are plenty of options, but we will know for sure on Dec. 9 when the College Football Playoff bracket is announced along with the entire bowl game slate.