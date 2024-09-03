P.J. Fleck on struggling offense: 'This isn't backyard football'
Since the Gophers' magical 11-2 season in 2019, they've struggled to find the same explosive offense. They averaged 34.1 points per game that year. Last season, the Gophers averaged just over 20 points per game and they scored just 19 points in an ugly loss to North Carolina in last week's season opener.
In 2021 and 2022 they leaned on elite defenses en route to nine-win seasons. After adding new quarterback Max Brosmer from the transfer portal in the offseason, there were hopes of getting closer to that 2019 form this season. So far, not so good.
Minnesota's offense looked similar on Thursday against the Tar Heels. Brosmer was able to complete only one pass of more than 20 yards and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s play calling leaned heavily on the run. Despite the concerns, head coach P.J. Fleck doesn't seem too worried about the long-term prospects of the passing game.
"There were 30 passes I think we actually called, when you look at the actual total plays. Technically 50/50. Max had to take off and run with some," Fleck said Monday. "It's got to be able to set up well, got to be able to have the right defense. There's times where we do have some people that are running down the field and we just don't hold up in protection, or they got one more guy free than we do to block."
In the box score, Brosmer attempted only 22 passes compared to 33 rushing attempts for Minnesota as a team. But, he was sacked five times and scrambled another four times, so that would make things closer to that 50/50 pass/run play-calling that Fleck mentioned. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Brosmer had 28 total dropbacks.
"This isn't backyard football, you're just like throw the bomb," Fleck explained. "You got to be able to hold protection, you got to be able to have it in the right call, have the right defenses. [North Carolina] did a really good job in a lot of different areas, too. We did throw the ball down the field a few times."
Minnesota returned four starters on the offensive line and it was expected to be a position group of strength for the team in 2024. It wasn't just the five sacks that stood out as a negative; Brosmer faced pressure on 28.5% of his dropbacks and North Carolina's talented defensive line was able to find success all night.
"We got a lot of room for improvement. I think at times we were really good, I think we were really solid with some of the stunt blitzes that [UNC defensive coordinator Geoff Collins] brings, some of the things that we saw, some of the things that were new," Fleck said when asked about the offensive line's performance. "I think it's just the consistency level of that, it's one guy here or there — we've got four guys holding up in protection, one offensive lineman is leaning, then the next thing you know a guy beats him and creates a rush... I thought we were able to throw it after the first quarter after we settled down."
If you exclude the first quarter, Brosmer was 10 of 14 for 140 yards in the final three quarters of Thursday's opener. Four of his five completions of 15 or more yards all came after the first quarter as well, but four of the five times that the Gophers were sacked all came in the final three quarters.
Minnesota will look to get their entire offense on the same page in Week 2 against Rhode Island. The Rams are coming off a 20-17 win over Holy Cross, where they allowed only 101 passing yards.