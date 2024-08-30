Despite new look, it's more of the same from frustrating Gophers offense
It's only one game, but the new-look Gophers looked a lot like the 2023 Gophers who finished 111th in scoring offense.
In their Minnesota debuts, New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer and Oklahoma transfer running back Marcus Major were on full display in Thursday's 19-17 season-opening loss to North Carolina. Major flashed in the first half before going MIA in the second half. Brosmer struggled for 58 minutes before leading the Gophers down the field on what could've been a game-winning drive only for preseason All-American kicker Dragan Kesich to miss his second field goal of the night as time expired.
Last season, Minnesota's passing offense ranked 123rd in the country, averaging 143.4 yards per game. Last year's quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, is now at Rutgers (he threw for three touchdowns in his debut Thursday night) and Brosmer was brought in to improve the aerial attack. So far, not so good.
Brosmer finished the night 13 of 21 for 166 yards and one rushing touchdown. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception but he did cough up a costly fumble deep in Minnesota territory. He struggled to push the ball down the field and leaned heavily on the rushing attack, which lacked efficiency.
"If I am being honest, I think it took him a little bit to settle in, but once he settled in he looked like the guy that I have seen for a long time," P.J. Fleck said when asked about Brosmer's performance. "I saw a lot of things that I have seen for a long time, he's a really good kid, really great quarterback, really great character and I thought he showed a lot of moments like that. He's got to get better, he knows that. We got to get him better, but I love his leadership and he's a competitor, he really is."
Minnesota's veteran offensive line was expected to be a strength this season, but Brosmer was sacked five times and he never looked totally comfortable in the pocket. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 61.5 offensive grade for his debut performance.
As for the pass catchers, Minnesota's leading receiver was Daniel Jackson, finishing the night with four catches for 55 yards. The offense completed five total passes of 15 or more yards. Major and Jordan Nubin had 28.3% of the team's receiving yards out of the backfield.
"We would love to be more efficient in the pass game. I have to do a way better job of putting the ball where it needs to be, I thought the guys did a really good job getting open today," Brosmer said. "As an effort, pass protection was very, very efficient today, it was very good today. Just as a unit, we got to do better and I can't wait to see where it goes the rest of the season."
The running game was hit hard when star sophomore Darius Taylor was ruled out with an injury, but Major was able to hold down the fort to an extent, totaling 20 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown. But he only had three yards in the second half and the Gophers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against the Tar Heels.
Minnesota's 20.9 points per game last season were the fewest in Fleck's tenure as head coach. They were aggressive in the offseason and brought in eight offensive transfers, three of whom saw the field on Thursday night. The entire offensive coaching staff remained relatively unchanged. The result so far is more of the same football that has frustrated the fan base for five years.
Minnesota has two home games against Rhode Island and Nevada to get on track before the Big Ten opener agaisnt Iowa. If things don't change, it could be a long college football season in Minnesota.