P.J. Fleck: 'When you look at them, they're still Iowa'
In the last two matchups between Iowa and Minnesota, 45 total points have been scored. The Hawkeyes have become known for their run-heavy scheme, but they made a big change in the offseason replacing longtime offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz with Tim Lester.
They've averaged 176 passing yards through three games this season, compared to 118.6 last season. Their 32.3 points per game ranks 58th in college football, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is not buying into any of their new tricks.
"When you look at them, they're still Iowa. It's Iowa," Fleck said Monday. "You look at everything they lean on, when anything is kind of getting off the tracks, they go right back to what they do and do well and that's run the football."
The Hawkeyes have one of the best running backs in college football. Kaleb Johnson is currently leading the country with 479 rushing yards while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry — and he's found the end zone six times.
As a team, Iowa is averaging 243 rushing yards per game, which ranks 18th in college football. They rely heavily on the run and they rely heavily on Johnson.
"You look at Kaleb Johnson what he's been able to do, I think he's one of the most underrated backs in all of the country," Fleck said. "Three straight 100-yard games, it's what they do. They have a very veteran offensive line, of course, you got Cade McNamara at quarterback, you got really good tight ends."
McNamara has completed 63.9% of his passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Their passing attack is still led by a potential All-American in tight end Luke Lachey, but their No. 1 target this season has been junior wide receiver Jacob Gil.
At his weekly press conference, Fleck said he doesn't expect many surprises in Saturday night's game in Minneapolis. He knows it will come down to the bounce of the ball on a few different plays and Minnesota will be prepared for some classic Big Ten football.