Lane Kiffin Addresses Florida, Coaching Rumors After Ole Miss Defeats Gators
As Ole Miss closed out a 34-24 victory over Florida on Saturday, the fans celebrating at Vaught Hemingway Stadium made their feelings abundantly clear toward their head coach by chanting, “We want Lane!”
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been linked to multiple head coaching vacancies this season—including Florida, a program he has ties to—amid numerous midseason firings and another successful season for Ole Miss. The Rebels moved to 10-1 with their win over the Gators on Saturday, their third straight 10-win season under Kiffin. With one game remaining in the regular season against Mississippi St., Ole Miss appears to be a lock for its first ever College Football Playoff appearance.
With all the buzz surrounding Kiffin and other programs that have coaching vacancies, he notably told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports in an interview in the lead up to the game, “I grew up picturing I’d be at one of the elite blue bloods where you can sign top-five classes every year because of your in-state talent and facilities and tradition. I wasn’t raised to think it was a program like Ole Miss, but I’ve also changed a lot over the years. I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
Kiffin was asked about that “final chapter” comment following their win over the Gators. He initially brushed it off with a joke, saying, “I think the ‘last chapter’ thing makes me feel like I’m 80 years old. I don’t like being old so I don’t really like that part of the story that makes me feel like I’m on my last chapter.”
Kiffin then added, “Today was awesome. I love what we’re doing here. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We’ve got a lot of things going here, doing really well and I love it here.”
“The whole good ole days that I tell our players,” Kiffin says, “I’m in them right now for my life.“
Kiffin has yet to outwardly state he will remain at Ole Miss next season over other enticing jobs like LSU or Florida. He’s built a contender in Ole Miss and reunited with his family in Oxford, but he hasn’t announced an official decision on if he’ll stay or leave.