Post-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings: Where Does Minnesota Land?

We're past the 2026 spring football season, which gives us a good opportunity to look at the outlook of the Big Ten for next season. Here are all 18 teams placed in five different tiers as we head into the summer.

Post spring Big Ten football power rankings



National title contenders

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Indiana



CFP darkhorses

4. USC

5. Washington

6. Michigan



Tough game for anyone

7. Iowa

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Illinois



Wildcards

11. UCLA

12. Nebraska

13. Wisconsin



Bowl… pic.twitter.com/0QZemNuS1J — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 5, 2026

Tier 1: National title contenders

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Indiana

These three programs will be national title contenders as long as they have their current head coaches. I give Ohio State and Oregon a slight edge based on having returning proven starters at quarterback, but Indiana might have the highest ceiling. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw any of these three teams win the conference.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tier 2: CFP darkhorses

4. USC

5. Washington

6. Michigan

The College Football Playoff (CFP) included four Big Ten teams in the first year of the 12-team format in 2024-25, and three teams last year in 2025-26. Dynamic options at quarterback and talented rosters give all three of these options an outside shot of being the fourth team in the field.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tier 3: Tough game for anyone

7. Iowa

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Illinois

Nobody in the Big Ten is excited to see any of these four teams on their schedules. Iowa and Illinois are probably a year removed from being a CFP darkhorse, and their ceilings are hurt by QB changes. Minnesota might have the highest ceiling out of any of these four teams, but also the lowest floor. Penn State and Matt Campbell are probably a year away from getting back into the top half of the conference.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tier 4: Wildcards

11. UCLA

12. Nebraska

13. Wisconsin

First-year head coach Bob Chesney is already building some momentum at UCLA, which could make them one of the most interesting teams in the conference this season. Nebraska and Wisconsin have failed to meet expectations under Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell, respectively, so I am taking the wait-and-see approach with both programs.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tier 5: Bowl game would be a success

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern

16. Michigan State

All three teams in this tier are wildcards in their own right, but they don't have the same ceiling as the teams above them. Malik Washington is a potential breakout candidate for Maryland, and Northwestern made a splash to hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. All three programs might have more questions than answers at this point.

Dec 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington announces to the crowd his intention to return to the Maryland football team next year during the first half of a basketball game between Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Tier 6: Bad

17. Rutgers

18. Purdue

I have a hard time seeing a path for either Rutgers or Purdue to make a bowl game, which lands them in a tier of their own. I expect both teams to show competitiveness in conference play, but it's hard to expect much out of them this season.