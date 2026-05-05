Post-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings: Where Does Minnesota Land?
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We're past the 2026 spring football season, which gives us a good opportunity to look at the outlook of the Big Ten for next season. Here are all 18 teams placed in five different tiers as we head into the summer.
Tier 1: National title contenders
- 1. Ohio State
- 2. Oregon
- 3. Indiana
These three programs will be national title contenders as long as they have their current head coaches. I give Ohio State and Oregon a slight edge based on having returning proven starters at quarterback, but Indiana might have the highest ceiling. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw any of these three teams win the conference.
Tier 2: CFP darkhorses
- 4. USC
- 5. Washington
- 6. Michigan
The College Football Playoff (CFP) included four Big Ten teams in the first year of the 12-team format in 2024-25, and three teams last year in 2025-26. Dynamic options at quarterback and talented rosters give all three of these options an outside shot of being the fourth team in the field.
Tier 3: Tough game for anyone
- 7. Iowa
- 8. Minnesota
- 9. Penn State
- 10. Illinois
Nobody in the Big Ten is excited to see any of these four teams on their schedules. Iowa and Illinois are probably a year removed from being a CFP darkhorse, and their ceilings are hurt by QB changes. Minnesota might have the highest ceiling out of any of these four teams, but also the lowest floor. Penn State and Matt Campbell are probably a year away from getting back into the top half of the conference.
Tier 4: Wildcards
- 11. UCLA
- 12. Nebraska
- 13. Wisconsin
First-year head coach Bob Chesney is already building some momentum at UCLA, which could make them one of the most interesting teams in the conference this season. Nebraska and Wisconsin have failed to meet expectations under Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell, respectively, so I am taking the wait-and-see approach with both programs.
Tier 5: Bowl game would be a success
- 14. Maryland
- 15. Northwestern
- 16. Michigan State
All three teams in this tier are wildcards in their own right, but they don't have the same ceiling as the teams above them. Malik Washington is a potential breakout candidate for Maryland, and Northwestern made a splash to hire Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. All three programs might have more questions than answers at this point.
Tier 6: Bad
- 17. Rutgers
- 18. Purdue
I have a hard time seeing a path for either Rutgers or Purdue to make a bowl game, which lands them in a tier of their own. I expect both teams to show competitiveness in conference play, but it's hard to expect much out of them this season.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert