Projecting Minnesota's depth chart for the Rate Bowl against New Mexico

We're only a few days away from the Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 between Minnesota and New Mexico. Opt-outs have become a staple of modern bowl games, as players look towards the transfer portal and the NFL. Let's break down what the Gophers' depth chart could look like on Friday against the Lobos.

Quaterback

Starter: Drake Lindsey

Backup: Max Shikenjanski

There's no reason to think we won't see a full dose of Lindsey on Friday, after he announced his return to Minnesota for 2026 earlier this month. Shikenjanski was the first QB off the bench in the Northwestern State game, so he'll likely continue serving as the backup.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Running back

Starter: Darius Taylor

Change-of-pace: Cam Davis

Backup: Grant Washington

Fullback/tight end: Frank Bierman

Taylor has been dominant in two bowl games with Minnesota, averaging 27.5 carries and 160.5 rushing yards per game. He has not yet officially announced his 2026 plans, but I expect we'll see him on Friday. With Fame Ijeboi heading to the portal and A.J. Turner still hurt, we could see a big dose of Taylor with Davis backing him up. Washington probably has the best chance of seeing work as a third option, but it could be a tight rotation.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wide receiver

Starting X: Javon Tracy

Starting Y: Jalen Smith

Starting slot: Le'Meke Brockington

Backup X: Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes

Backup Y: Bradley Martino/Koi Perich

Backup slot: Logan Loya

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) runs in for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

This is where things become tricky. With Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Legend Lyons, Quentin Redding and Cristian Driver all announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal, Minnesota is a little thin at wide receiver.

Brockington isn't necessarily a lock to opt in to Friday's game. Tracy and Smith will likely be two of the top starting options. Players like Hayes, Martino and Perich could see expanded roles as Loya is a veteran in his last college game.

Tight end

Starter: Jameson Geers

TE2: Drew Biber

Backup: Pierce Walsh

Tight end is one position that didn't change much for the Gophers throughout the regular season. Geers and Biber will likely play in their last college football game, and Walsh will act as the team's third tight end as he has for much of the season.

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) celebrates his touchdown reception against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Offensive line

LT: Nathan Roy

LG: Greg Johnson

C: Ashton Beers

RG: Tony Nelson

RT: Dylan Ray

Backups: Marcellus Marshall, Brett Carroll, Jaden Ball

We saw Nelson replace Marshall as Minnesota's starting right guard in the final regular-season game against Wisconsin. After Johnson and Roy announced their return for 2026, I expect we'll see the same starters as we did against the Badgers.

Defensive line

DE: Anthony Smith

DT: Deven Eastern

DT: Jalen Logan-Redding

DE: Jaxon Howard

Backup ends: Karter Menz, Lucas Finnessy, Matt Kingsbury

Backup interior: Rushawn Lawrence, Nate Becker, Jaylin Hicks

Defensive line is another interesting position. Smith's decision to practice in preparation for the bowl game makes me think we'll see him on Friday, and he might even be leaning towards a return in 2026. Eastern is in a similar position to Brockington, where it wouldn't shock me if he decided to opt out. Ultimately, Minnesota has a lot of options.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Linebackers

Starter: Maverick Baranowski

Starter: Devon Williams

Backups: Matt Kingsbury, Emmanuel Karmo

Baranowski has announced his return for 2026, and Williams is a player who could opt out, but I expect to see both on Friday. Kingsbury and Karmo are more than capable of sliding into a significant role.

Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) celebrates his sack against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Secondary

CB1: John Nestor

CB2: Aidan Gousby

Slot CB: Darius Green

CB4: Jai'Onte McMillan

S: Koi Perich

S: Kerry Bown

Backups: Za'Quan Bryan, Mike Gerald, Garrison Monroe

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) and defensive back John Nestor (17) celebrate during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota has shuffled its secondary all season, but there have been six top options. Goubsy started at cornerback against Wisconsin, and the bowl game could be another showcase opportunity for that role in 2026. I don't expect any opt-outs in the secondary.

Special teams

K: Brady Denaburg/Daniel Jackson

P: Tom Weston/Luke Ryerse

LS: Alan Sokup/Jake Lutz

