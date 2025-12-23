Projecting Minnesota's depth chart for the Rate Bowl against New Mexico
In this story:
We're only a few days away from the Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 between Minnesota and New Mexico. Opt-outs have become a staple of modern bowl games, as players look towards the transfer portal and the NFL. Let's break down what the Gophers' depth chart could look like on Friday against the Lobos.
Quaterback
- Starter: Drake Lindsey
- Backup: Max Shikenjanski
There's no reason to think we won't see a full dose of Lindsey on Friday, after he announced his return to Minnesota for 2026 earlier this month. Shikenjanski was the first QB off the bench in the Northwestern State game, so he'll likely continue serving as the backup.
Running back
- Starter: Darius Taylor
- Change-of-pace: Cam Davis
- Backup: Grant Washington
- Fullback/tight end: Frank Bierman
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Taylor has been dominant in two bowl games with Minnesota, averaging 27.5 carries and 160.5 rushing yards per game. He has not yet officially announced his 2026 plans, but I expect we'll see him on Friday. With Fame Ijeboi heading to the portal and A.J. Turner still hurt, we could see a big dose of Taylor with Davis backing him up. Washington probably has the best chance of seeing work as a third option, but it could be a tight rotation.
Wide receiver
- Starting X: Javon Tracy
- Starting Y: Jalen Smith
- Starting slot: Le'Meke Brockington
- Backup X: Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes
- Backup Y: Bradley Martino/Koi Perich
- Backup slot: Logan Loya
This is where things become tricky. With Malachi Coleman, Kenric Lanier II, Legend Lyons, Quentin Redding and Cristian Driver all announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal, Minnesota is a little thin at wide receiver.
Brockington isn't necessarily a lock to opt in to Friday's game. Tracy and Smith will likely be two of the top starting options. Players like Hayes, Martino and Perich could see expanded roles as Loya is a veteran in his last college game.
Tight end
- Starter: Jameson Geers
- TE2: Drew Biber
- Backup: Pierce Walsh
Tight end is one position that didn't change much for the Gophers throughout the regular season. Geers and Biber will likely play in their last college football game, and Walsh will act as the team's third tight end as he has for much of the season.
Offensive line
- LT: Nathan Roy
- LG: Greg Johnson
- C: Ashton Beers
- RG: Tony Nelson
- RT: Dylan Ray
- Backups: Marcellus Marshall, Brett Carroll, Jaden Ball
We saw Nelson replace Marshall as Minnesota's starting right guard in the final regular-season game against Wisconsin. After Johnson and Roy announced their return for 2026, I expect we'll see the same starters as we did against the Badgers.
Defensive line
- DE: Anthony Smith
- DT: Deven Eastern
- DT: Jalen Logan-Redding
- DE: Jaxon Howard
- Backup ends: Karter Menz, Lucas Finnessy, Matt Kingsbury
- Backup interior: Rushawn Lawrence, Nate Becker, Jaylin Hicks
Defensive line is another interesting position. Smith's decision to practice in preparation for the bowl game makes me think we'll see him on Friday, and he might even be leaning towards a return in 2026. Eastern is in a similar position to Brockington, where it wouldn't shock me if he decided to opt out. Ultimately, Minnesota has a lot of options.
Linebackers
- Starter: Maverick Baranowski
- Starter: Devon Williams
- Backups: Matt Kingsbury, Emmanuel Karmo
Baranowski has announced his return for 2026, and Williams is a player who could opt out, but I expect to see both on Friday. Kingsbury and Karmo are more than capable of sliding into a significant role.
Secondary
- CB1: John Nestor
- CB2: Aidan Gousby
- Slot CB: Darius Green
- CB4: Jai'Onte McMillan
- S: Koi Perich
- S: Kerry Bown
- Backups: Za'Quan Bryan, Mike Gerald, Garrison Monroe
Minnesota has shuffled its secondary all season, but there have been six top options. Goubsy started at cornerback against Wisconsin, and the bowl game could be another showcase opportunity for that role in 2026. I don't expect any opt-outs in the secondary.
Special teams
- K: Brady Denaburg/Daniel Jackson
- P: Tom Weston/Luke Ryerse
- LS: Alan Sokup/Jake Lutz
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert