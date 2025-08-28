New Mexico vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The Big House welcomes a David vs. Goliath clash to open the 2025 season as Michigan hosts New Mexico in Ann Arbor.
The Lobos are in transition under new head coach Jason Eck, still reworking an offensive line that returns just one starter.
Michigan, meanwhile, rolls into the season with momentum after an 8–5 finish that included statement wins over Ohio State and Alabama.
With a lofty spread north of five touchdowns, the intrigue is less about who wins and more about whether the Wolverines can assert themselves early and cover.
New Mexico vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- New Mexico +34.5 (-110)
- Michigan -34.5 (-100)
Moneyline
- New Mexico (N/A)
- Michigan (N/A)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-105)
- Under 49.5 (-115)
New Mexico vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- New Mexico Record: 0-0
- Michigan Record: 0-0
New Mexico vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch
Bryce Underwood, Quarterback – Michigan
A five-star recruit and one of the most highly touted signal-callers in the country, Underwood makes his debut behind an experienced offensive line and a deep rushing attack anchored by Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
The Wolverines were pedestrian in the passing game last year, averaging just 5.4 yards per attempt, and Underwood has been tasked with jump-starting an aerial attack that can complement the run game. His poise will be tested against blitz looks designed to rattle a first-time starter, but his arm strength and athleticism give him tools that Michigan hasn’t had at quarterback in years. With Chip Lindsey calling plays, the offense should push the ball downfield more aggressively.
New Mexico vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
It’s steep, but this matchup plays into the Wolverines’ strengths. New Mexico’s offensive line is inexperienced, a recipe for disaster against Don Martindale’s aggressive defense, which thrives on collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws. Scottre Humphrey offers some punch at running back, but the Lobos won’t find consistent lanes against a front built to dominate the trenches.
Then on the flip side, Michigan’s run game will overwhelm a defense still trying to adjust to new schemes, opening up explosive play-action shots for Underwood. The Wolverines have covered in five of their last six, and with playoff aspirations in mind, style points matter in a tune-up like this. Expect Michigan’s defense to generate short fields and the offense to cash in quickly, taking the air out of the game by halftime.
Pick: Michigan -34.5 (-100 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.