New Mexico OL Starts Fight With Michigan Player, Regrets It Immediately
New Mexico offensive lineman Richard Pearce learned a tough lesson in embarrassing fashion Saturday night: don't start what you can't finish.
During Michigan's 34-17 season-opening win over the Lobos at home, Pearce shoved Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann at the end of a play in the third quarter. Such a physical shove might suggest that Pearce wanted to get all up into Hausmann's grill, but the redshirt senior ended up doing the complete opposite.
When another Michigan player shoved him back, and when Hausmann started to come after him, Pearce put his hands in the air and started to back away. When the Michigan players continued to walk toward him, Pearce turned around and sprinted away, creating a good ten yards of separation between him and the Wolverines players he teed off.
The broadcast's announcers had some fun at Pearce's expense: "Watch this—so you see Pearce, he got pushed by [T.J. Metcalf], then Hausmann came up and he goes, 'No no, I'm out. I'm outta here!' Good speed."
Godspeed, indeed.
It's not the best look for Pearce, who probably will think twice before angrily pushing an opponent in the future.