Rampant Gophers hit 59 points in first HALF against Northwestern State
The Gophers were favored to beat Northwestern State by 43.5 points. They smashed that number in the first half, with a historic 59-0 showing in only 30 MINUTES of game time.
Iowa transfer cornerback John Nestor got the party started early with a 29-yard pick-six on the first play of the game. Minnesota scored four more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter.
A.J. Turner, Le'Meke Brockington and Drake Lindsey all found the endzone on rushing touchdowns before linebacker Matt Kingsbury returned a fumble for a touchdown to make things 35-0. Minnesota out-gained the Demons 135 to -9 in total yards in the first quarter.
The 35 points were the most scored by Minnesota dating all the way back to 1973, according to the school.
Lindsey opened the scoring in the second quarter with a beautiful 45-yard touchdown throw to Miami (OH) transfer wide receiver Javon Tracy. Lindsey's day finished 8 of 9 for 139 yards and two total touchdowns before he was replaced by former walk-on Max Shikenjanksi at quarterback midway through the second quarter.
Washington transfer Cameron Davis and redshirt freshman running back Fame Ijeboi both added touchdowns before Brady Denaburg added his first field goal of the day at the end of the second quarter. Minnesota led 59-0 at haltime.
The Gophers held Northwestern State to 18 yards of total offense. The Demons snapped a 20-game losing streak in Week 1 against Alcorn State, but it was clear they didn't belong on the same field as Minnesota.