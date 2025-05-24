Ranking Gophers football's 2025 opponents from hardest to easiest
We are less than 100 days from Gophers football kicking off its 2025 season at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 28 against Buffalo. Minnesota will ease into its schedule, but things will heat up in Big Ten play. Let's rank all 12 of their opponents.
1. Oct. 4: @ Ohio State
The defending National Champions had to replace their starting QB, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator this offseason, but there's a reason why Ohio State is favored to repeat. Minnesota has not beaten the Buckeyes in Columbus since 2000, and it would likely need to be a miracle to break that streak.
2. Nov. 15: @ Oregon
Minnesota last faced Oregon in the 2003 Sun Bowl; this year will be their first matchup in Eugene. The Ducks have already established themselves among the class of the Big Ten under head coach Dan Lanning. The Gophers will be heavy underdogs in this game.
3. Oct. 25: @ Iowa
The Gophers will return to Iowa City this year for the first time since Cooper DeJean's fair catch debacle. Minnesota will look to win back-to-back games in Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 1979 and 1981.
4. Oct. 18: vs. Nebraska
Nebraska is easily the most intriguing home game on the Gophers' 2025 schedule. It's year three for Matt Rhule in Lincoln, and there's some pressure for the Cornhuskers to make a jump. Minnesota is 5-1 against Nebraska at home since 2011.
5. Nov. 19: vs. Wisconsin
I'd argue Rutgers and Michigan State are better teams than Wisconsin heading into 2025, but you can never overlook the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers have a lot of questions to answer heading into year three with Luke Fickell, but they should be motivated to get one back in the rivalry.
6. Sep. 27: vs. Rutgers
Athan Kaliakmanis' return to Huntington Bank Stadium will come on September 27. Rutgers should be a tough team again under Greg Schiano, and they're not an opponent Minnesota can overlook.
Related: Anonymous Big Ten coach thinks P.J. Fleck could be 'on the hunt' to leave Minnesota
7. Nov. 1: vs. Michigan State
Under P.J. Fleck, Minnesota has historically dropped a game almost every season that nobody sees coming. Michigan State could be that game in 2025. It will be longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's first game back in Minneapolis. If quarterback Aidan Chiles makes a jump, the Spartans will be a tricky matchup.
8. Sep. 13: @ California
After Cal suffered a mass transfer portal exodus this spring, Minnesota's cross-country trip looked a lot easier. Ohio State transfer quarterback Devin Brown could be hiding in plain sight in his first season with the Golden Bears, but the Gophers have far too many advantages in this game.
9. Nov. 22: @ Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
Minnesota's late November trip to Wrigley Field might be the biggest trap game on its schedule. The Wildcats are tied for the lowest win total in the Big Ten at 3.5, but they seem to always outperform expectations. The Gophers need to keep their head on a swivel in this one.
10. Aug 28: vs. Buffalo
The Gophers have struggled to dominate against teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in recent seasons, and Buffalo could fit that trend. With a new quarterback and defensive coordinator, Minnesota needs to do everything it can to start fast against the Bulls.
11. Oct. 11: vs. Purdue
Under first-year head coach Ryan Odom, Purdue is clearly the worst team in the Big Ten this season. A large majority of their roster is incoming transfers, and there are far too many questions to think they could compete in a loaded Big Ten. The Boilermakers have spoiled plenty of parties in recent years, but I think Minnesota should roll on Homecoming.
12. Sep. 7: vs. Northwestern State
Northwestern State competes in the Southland Conference at the FCS level, and they haven't had a winning season since 2008. Minnesota should be a massive favorite in the contest, and there is no reason they should struggle with the Demons.