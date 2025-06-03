Ranking the 5 best players Gophers football will face in 2025
Minnesota's road games against Ohio State and Oregon stand far and above the rest of its 2025 schedule. The Gophers will face some of the top college football players in the country next season, and a lot of them happen to play for the Buckeyes and Ducks, so let's rank the top five players they will see.
1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
You can make a really strong argument for Smith being the best college football player in the country. He had 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman last season. The only thing holding him back from a huge sophomore campaign might be the unknown of first-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin.
2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Downs is the best safety in the country, not named Koi Perich. After a dominant true freshman season at Alabama, he transferred to Ohio State last season and didn't skip a beat. He had an 87.1 overall defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) with 81 total tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended.
3. Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon
Matayo Uiagalelei is the younger brother of former Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and he's probably a better football player. Last season at Oregon, he compiled 38 total tackles with 10.5 sacks. He has as good an argument as any to be the best edge defender in the Big Ten heading into 2025.
4. Makhi Hughes, RB, Oregon
Ashton Jeanty has overshadowed the brilliance of Hughes at the Group of 5 level over the last two seasons. In two years at Tulane, he totaled 2,779 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns. Oregon's offense has been missing that true All-American-level skill position player, and Hughes will have a great chance to be their game-breaker next season.
5. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
I really wanted to put a player from a team that wasn't Ohio State or Oregon on this list, but their rosters are simply that much better than the rest of the opponents on the Gophers' 2025 schedule. Tate had 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns. Smith's dominance can take away from Tate's talent because he'd be with the No. 1 receiver on almost every other team in the country.