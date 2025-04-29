Ranking the Gophers' spring transfer portal additions
The Gophers have been active in the transfer portal this spring, adding commitments from seven different players. With winter workouts and spring ball now in the rearview, we're inching closer to fall camp. Let's rank all seven players by their value on Minnesota's roster in 2025.
1. Jaden Ball, OL, Purdue
Minnesota's most recent addition from the portal is Purdue offensive lineman Jaden Ball. He played 21 snaps as a true freshman for the Boilermakers, but the Gophers beat out Ohio State to land his commitment this spring. Out of any (non-specialist) players on this list, I think he has the clearest path to starting this season. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he played all 21 of his snaps at right guard last season, but he could have the potential to play guard or tackle this season.
2. Emmett Morehead, QB, Old Dominion and Boston College
Every good football team needs a good backup quarterback. After Zach Pyron left for South Alabama, Minnesota didn't have a single QB on its roster who had started a game at the college level. I expect Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke to have an opportunity to earn the QB2 role, but Morehead started four games at Boston College before transferring to Old Dominion last season. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he has a very similar skillset and traits to projected starter Drake Lindsey, which gives Minnesota some much-needed insurance if there happens to be an injury.
3. Mo Omonode, DL, Purdue
Omonode was one of two players Minnesota added from Purdue this spring. He is only one of six defensive linemen on the Gophers' roster who have played more than 600 college snaps. Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding will be the top two contributors inside, but Omonode could be play a significant reserve role and he'll provide some much needed depth to a rather shallow position group.
4. John Nestor, CB, Iowa
Much like Omonode, Nestor fills in some depth for Minnesota at a position that badly needed it. NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden and Za'Quan Bryan project as the starting outside cornerbacks, with Jai'Onte McMillan as the projected starter at nickel. Nestor could compete for the third outside spot in 2025. He played 121 career snaps for the Hawkeyes, and he's now only the fourth cornerback on Minnesota's roster to play more than 26.
5. Punters: Tom Weston, Ouachita Baptist (D2) and Brody Richter, UCLA
Minnesota surprisingly added two punters this spring. Redshirt sophomore Caleb McGrath and true freshman Luke Ryerse were already on the roster, but it looks like Weston and Richter will compete for the starting role in 2025. If the prosposed 105-player roster limit comes into effect this season, carrying four punters seems like a confusing roster building strategy, but they added much needed experience at the position.
6. Johann Cardenas, RB, Vanderbilt
Cardenas played one season at Vanderbilt, where he did not log a snap before transferring to the Gophers. He has intriguing long-term potential at the position, but he'll likely start as the fifth running back on Minnesota's roster in 2025. He gives the Gophers another talented option at the position, but it wouldn't surprise me if he plays a very minimal role this season.