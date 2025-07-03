Ratings revealed for 12 Gophers ahead of EA Sports CFB 26 release
We know Koi Perich and Darius Taylor will be top 100 players in this year's EA Sports College Football 26 video game, but we now know the ratings of 10 other Gophers players before the game releases next week.
Ratings we know
1. Koi Perich, S: 91 OVR
2. Darius Taylor, RB: 91 OVR
3. A.J. Turner, RB: 88 OVR
4. Javon Tracy, WR: 86 OVR
5. Anthony Smith, DL: 86 OVR
6. Kerry Brown, S: 85 OVR
7. Deven Eastern, DL: 83 OVR
8. Aidan Gousby, S: 83 OVR
9. Logan Loya, WR: 81 OVR
10. Malachi Coleman, WR: 80 OVR
11. Cam Davis, WR: 80 OVR
12. Za'Quan Bryan, CB: 80 OVR
It's naive to put too much stock into video game ratings, but it's interesting to see how the national public views some players on Minnesota's roster.
The two ratings that stick out most to me are Turner at 88 overall and Tracy at 86. Hailing from Marshall and Miami (OH), respectively, both players were huge pickups for the Gophers in the transfer portal this offseason, and they seem to have gotten some serious respect despite coming from a lower level of college football.
Five of the top 12 players listed are incoming transfers, emphasizing how valuable the portal has become with modern college football team-building. Three of Minnesota's top 12 players are safeties, and there is not one offensive linemen listed among the group.
Overall, Perich being the sixth-best safety in the game seems like the biggest omission. Smith and Brown look like two players who could quickly improve their rating as the season rolls on, but it's hard to argue that many other players got slighted.
After its long awaited return last summer, this year's college football video game from EA Sports is scheduled to officially release on July 10.