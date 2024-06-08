Replacing Tyler Nubin: Gophers 2024 safety outlook
The Gophers lost only three starters from last year's defense, but there was none bigger than Tyler Nubin. He is now with the New York Giants, so what will Minnesota do in hopes of replacing its All-America safety?
Since P.J. Fleck took over the Gophers in 2017, the Gophers' safety position has arguably been their strength. Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin were all multi-year starters and All-Conference players. Heading into the 2024 season, they don't have the same sure-fire star.
Darius Green, redshirt junior
Redshirt junior Darius Green started every game for the Gophers last season alongside Nubin. He earned a 53.8 overall PFF grade and had 41 tackles on the season. His fellow started had an 89.2 overall PFF grade with 43 total tackles.
If the Gophers want to have an improved defense under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Green will need to take a step up. The Covington, Georgia native will have every chance to be the leader at this position, but he had the lowest PFF grade of all 11 full-time defensive Minnesota starters last season.
Coleman Bryson, redshirt sophomore
6-foot-2, safety Coleman Bryson is a serious potential breakout player on the Gophers' defense. He broke onto the scene initially as a true freshman. He played 77 snaps against Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, recording seven tackles and a pick-six en route to earning the game's Defensive MVP honors.
Last season it took him a while to carve out a role, playing only six total snaps through the first 10 weeks of the season. He played more than 44 snaps in each of the last four games, earning a 57.8 PFF grade on the year. With another full offseason of development, he's likely the favorite to start Week 1, alongside Green.
Koi Perich, freshman
If you follow Gophers' recruiting, you know who Koi Perich is. Hailing from Esko, Minnesota, he is the second-highest-ranked recruit to commit to the school in the internet era. 247sports ranks him as the No. 72 freshman in the entire country.
The biggest hurdle he has to clear to contribute in year one is the fact that he did not enroll early. Many freshmen graduate high school early and join the team for spring practice, but Perich wanted to finish out his traditional senior year of high school and graduate in June. He is behind the eight-ball when it comes to getting integrated into the system, but I think it's only a matter of time until we see him on the field.
Aidan Gousby, redshirt sophomore
After redshirting his first season, last year was Gousby's first seeing time on the field for the Gophers. He played 210 snaps, before suffering a season-ending injury and missing the final three games of the year. He showed his youth with an up-and-down 51.0 PFF grade on the season. He was a talented and versatile high school recruit, coming out of Lehigh Acres, Florida, but he still has room to grow in his development.