Report: Ex-Gophers star Mariano Sori-Marin promoted to linebackers coach
On the same day Minnesota promoted safeties coach Danny Collins to defensive coordinator, Mariano Sori-Marin is expected to fill the team's vacant linebackers coach position, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns.
Sori-Marin played linebacker for the Gophers from 2018-2022. He appeared in 58 games, he played more than 2,000 career snaps and he finished with 274 total tackles in his college career. He joined Minnesota's coaching staff in 2023 as a defensive analyst and he was promoted to nickel coach/assistant linebackers coach in 2024.
Former defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman coached the linebackers in 2024, but Sori-Marin will assume that role in 2025. He joins defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III as the second former Gophers player to be a position coach on the staff.
After Hetherman opted to leave for Miami (FL) and Collins got promoted to defensive coordinator, the linebacker coach was the only positional role left open, so this is likely the final major shakeup to Minnesota's 2025 coaching staff.
Sori-Marin, DeLattiboudere and Collins have all either played or coached for P.J. Fleck for at least six seasons. Minnesota's defensive coaching staff in 2025 will have a very strong understanding of the Row The Boat culture Fleck has built in Dinkytown.
