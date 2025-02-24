Report: Gophers alum Jonathan Celestin getting hired as UAB linebackers coach
Former Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Celestin is being hired by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) as the program's linebackers coach, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zentiz. Celestin played for the U from 2014-17.
Celestin, a Jonesboro, Ga., native, is making the next step in his coaching career after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech. Celestin's previous coaching stops include serving as a defensive graduate assistant at Wyoming in 2022 and with the Gophers as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach in summer 2021.
Prior to coaching, Celestin played in the NFL from 2018-21 with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. He also spent one season in the XFL. That came after a strong four-year career with the Gophers during which Celestin recorded 215 total tackles — 18.5 for loss — eight passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in 48 career games. Celestin was named the team's most outstanding defensive player in his senior season in 2017 and was the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Celestin is now the latest former Gophers standout to move up the college and pro coaching ranks.