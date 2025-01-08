Report: Gophers hosting Oklahoma State transfer linebacker on portal visit
The Gophers remain active in the transfer portal and their latest visitor was Oklahoma State linebacker Jeff Roberson according to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Roberson is a traditional inside linebacker. He played 670 snaps at Oklahoma State last season and recorded 58 total tackles, 19 pressures and three sacks. He has or will take visits to Oklahoma and Arizona according to Wiltfong and he will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Minnesota has experienced inside linebackers Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams returning to the team in 2025, but they will be tasked with replacing 94 total tackles left behind by Cody Lindenberg. A player like Roberson would give them another experienced veteran at the position.
According to Wiltfong, his Arizona visit is scheduled for Friday, so it could be important for the Gophers to seal the deal on his commitment before he's even able to get to Tuscon. Minnesota seems keen on adding some more transfer talent to the defensive side of the ball and Roberson would be a solid pickup.
