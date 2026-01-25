Return of Veteran D-Lineman Highlights Gophers Roster Update

The spring semester officially began at the University of Minnesota last week on Jan. 20, which means the football team welcomed 36 new players between transfers and incoming freshmen, who enrolled early. The 2026 roster was officially updated on the team's website for the first time since the end of the 2025 season, so let's take a look at a few notables.

Mo Omonode returns

Lost in the offseason craziness is the official return of Omonode. He transferred to Minnesota last offseason after spending three years at Purdue, but he missed the entire 2025 season due to a back injury. There are always questions about eligibility in modern college football, but it seems as if he will be back with the program in 2026. He will bring more than 650 defensive snaps of experience, 32 career tackles, and 3.5 sacks to Minnesota's deep defensive line next season.

Jack DiSano not on the roster

DiSano has been on Minnesota's roster since the 2022 season after walking on to the program. He played 17 total snaps at tight end across four seasons with the team. He didn't participate in Senior Day festivities, and he has one year of eligibility remaining, so it was presumed that he would return to the program. He's not in the transfer portal, nor on the Minnesota 2026 roster, so they likely will have eight tight ends heading into the winter.

Evan Redding not on the roster

Redding is also a surprise player not listed on the roster. He played 230 career snaps on special teams across four seasons. He also did not participate in Senior Day festivities, but he's not in the transfer portal, nor on the Minnesota 2026 roster. His other brother, Quentin Redding, publicly entered the transfer portal, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He was listed as a cornerback, but Minnesota will miss his special teams contribution.

Other notes

Punter Luke Ryerse is not listed on the online roster, but that is likely because he plays on the baseball team in the spring. There are 99 total players listed on Minnesota's 2026 roster. They will list welcome a handful of more incoming freshmen before fall camp such as Roman Voss, Ryan Estrada and Howie Johnson, who did not enroll early with the rest of the 2026 high school class.

