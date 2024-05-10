Rickey Foggie resigns as coach of Minnesota's AFL team as league faces questions
Minnesota legend Rickey Foggie resigned as head coach of the Arena Football League's (AFL) Minnesota Myth Friday, according to AFL news provider Rebound Off the Net, which Foggie has confirmed by retweeting the outlet's report.
The AFL had been dormant since 2019, but the league made a comeback this spring and Minnesota was awarded a team, which led to former Minnesota Fighting Pike (the original Minnesota AFL team) and Gophers quarterback Rickey Foggie to being named the head coach.
The 2024 season began last week as the Myth picked up a dominating win over the Philadephia Soul at the Target Center in Minneapolis. There have since been a handful of decisions that are putting the league's future in question.
The Iowa Rampage announced the team had no other option than to discontinue operations immediately. The team's owners questioned the league's financial practices, calling for Minneapolis attorney and AFL commissioner Lee Hutton to resign.
“Lee Hutton and his team have destroyed not only the revival of the AFL, but they have destroyed the hopes of players all over the U.S.,” the owners said in a May 2 statement announcing the liquidation of the team.
Foggie retweeted a user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, who wrote: "I can't wait to see [Lee Hutton] get what's coming to him for orchestrating this mess that hurt so many players, coaches, and staff members who worked tirelessly for nothing."
Minnesota isn't the only team dealing with issues.
The Billings Outlaws refused to travel to a Week 2 game against the Oregon Blackbears, citing unsafe field conditions, and Louisiana VooDoo head coach Pat Pimmel reportedly resigned the day before a game against the Philadelphia Soul, according to Front Office Sports.
Most notably, the league was expected to have 30 AFL games shown on NFL Network in an exclusive TV broadcasting rights deal, but that has since been terminated, raising more questions about the financial future of the league.
Overall, there has been no official reason given on Foggie's decision to resign as head coach, but the confluence of issues around the league is certainly something to continue to monitor.