Senior Bowl director raves about Gophers' Cody Lindenberg as NFL draft prospect
Cody Lindenberg's performance against UCLA was one of the best games of his Gophers' career. It caught the eye of Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, who called him "one of top size/speed combos in this year's LB class."
In last week's win over the Bruins, Lindenberg earned a season-high 83.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He recorded six total tackles, two quarterback pressures, one interception and one pass breakup. It was arguably the best game of his career.
After earning the Senior Bowl's Defensive Player of the Week, Nagy continued his praise saying that he is playing some of the best football of his career. Listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he mentioned that Lindenberg's top-end speed is elite for his size.
Hailing from Anoka, Minnesota, Lindenberg dealt with injuries for much of last season, playing only 241 snaps. This season he is already at 360 snaps and he's answered questions about his durability.
Minnesota's defense went through a big change this offseason, as Corey Hetherman replaced longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. In his fifth season with the program, Lindenberg has assumed the role of the team's defensive leader. Through seven weeks the Gophers have one of the best defenses in the country and Lindenberg's performance is a big reason why.
Nagy's post on X identified that Lindenberg's in-game speed against UCLA reached as high as 19.5 mph, which equates to a low-4.6-second 40-yard dash. If he declares for the NFL draft following this season, his impressive speed paired with elite size for the position makes him an interesting prospect.
Blake Cashman in 2019 and Kamal Martin in 2020 were the last two Gophers' off-ball linebackers to be selected in the NFL draft. If Lindenberg finishes the 2024 season strong, he has the chance to be a fast-riser in the spring's pre-draft process.