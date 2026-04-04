Two Spring Visitors Could Boost Minnesota’s 2027 Recruiting Class

The Gophers officially opened spring practice last month, and they've been hosting some intriguing 2027 high school talent on campus for unofficial visits all spring. There were two visitors from the last week who stood out above the rest.

DaJohn Yarborough, OL (Chandler, Arizona)

Yarbourough was originally offered by Minnesota after his sophomore season at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in St. Louis Park. He has since transferred to Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, but he's still strongly considering Twin Cities as a collegiate home.

He was on campus for an unofficial visit last April, he was offered a scholarship roughly one month later, he returned for an unofficial visit in June, again in October and Thursday was his fourth unofficial visit already. He's scheduled to be back on campus for an official visit during the team's summer splash recruiting event on May 29.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Yarborough is everything you want from an offensive lineman prospect. The Gophers are likely competing with programs like Alabama, Wisconsin and Florida State in his recruitment, but he could be a building block for their offensive line in the 2027 cycle.

Donovan McNabb Jr., WR (Phoenix, Arizona)

Another familiar name to Minnesota fans revealed that he returned to campus on Saturday. Former Eagles and Vikings QB Donovan McNabb has a son, Donovan McNabb Jr., who is a three-star wide receiver in the class of 2027.

The Gophers offered McNabb a scholarship in January, 2025, and he was already on campus once for an unofficial visit in October. He holds other notable offers from Arizona, Kansas State and Maryland, among other top programs.

Minnesota currently has the top in-state wide receiver, David Mack, committed to its 2027 class. Adding a player like McNabb would give them another dynamic pass catcher in the system. The Gophers have continued to host numerous players on unofficial visits all spring. Yarborough and McNabb are two who stand out most.