Son of former Packers star leaving Gophers in the transfer portal

There was a lot of fanfare around the arrival of Cristian Driver in the spring of 2024, mainly due to his famous dad, former Packers receiver Donald Driver. However, that fanfare didn't live up to the billing, and now, just two seasons later, Cristian Driver has announced he is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

"After talking with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the Minnesota fans, the staff/advisors, and especially my teammates who became brothers to me. Grateful for every moment and excited for the next chapter," said Driver in a social media post Friday.

After talking with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the Minnesota fans, the staff/advisors, and especially my teammates who became brothers to me. Grateful for every moment and excited for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/ktrX4LkRwM — Cris (@CristianDriver_) December 5, 2025

Driver appeared in 11 games in 2024, catching seven passes for 49 yards. His lone touchdown reception as a Gopher came in Week 2 of the 2024 season against Rhode Island, when he hauled in a six-yard pass from Max Brosmer in the third quarter to give Minnesota a 24-0 lead in their eventual 48-0 win over the Rams.

Following his debut season with Minnesota, Driver seemingly fell down the depth chart as he didn't make a single appearance in 2025, appearing as OUT on the team's availability report most games this season.

Driver has two years of eligibility remaining. He is the ninth player to exit the program via the transfer portal since Minnesota wrapped up the regular season with a 7-5 record. His departure leaves another gap in the wide receiver room, which is in need of improvement heading into the 2026 season.

Minnesota's leading receiver this season was Lemeke Brockington, who had 484 receiving yards on 46 catches. Overall, the Gophers' passing attack finished the season ranked No. 104 in the nation, averaging 193.5 passing yards per game.

More Gophers stories