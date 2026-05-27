Start Times, TV Assignments Revealed for Five Gophers Football Games
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We're officially under 100 days away from Minnesota kicking off its 2026 regular-season campaign against Eastern Illinois on September 3. Start times and TV assignments were announced for the first three games of the season, and info on two more. Let's break it down.
Week 1: vs. Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on Peacock
Minnesota will have another Thursday night game at Huntington Bank Stadium to kick off the 2026 season, and it will begin at 7 p.m. CT. The matchup against FCS Eastern Illinois will be broadcast on Peacock. Rutgers got the Big Ten Network slot for Thursday night with a matchup against UMass. It appears that FS1 will not broadcast a game that day.
Week 2: vs. Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. on CBS
The Gophers will have the marquee 2:30 p.m. CT window on CBS for their lone nonconference game against a power conference opponent in 2026. Mississippi State is coming off a 5-8 season with a loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Wake Forest. Bulldogs QB Kamario Taylor is a potential breakout star this season as a redshirt freshman.
The SEC vs. Big Ten rivalry has continued to grow since Minnesota's last game against an opponent from the conference in 2019, which resulted in an Outback Bowl win over Auburn. The 2:30 timeslot on CBS will give the Gophers an opportunity to make a national statement early in the season.
Week 3: vs. Akron at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network
Anyone who follows start times and TV assignments closely would know that Minnesota's Week 3 home game against Akron was a prime candidate for an 11 a.m. kickoff on BTN. The Zips have improved under Joe Moorhead, but they're still a struggling program from the Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Week 8: vs. Iowa at afternoon or night on (TBA)
Arguably, the biggest home game on Minnesota's schedule will be during Homecoming week against Iowa. The battle for Floyd of Rosedale will happen in the afternoon or at night, according to the Gophers' release, which likely means 2:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. CT. The TV assignment has not been revealed for that game.
Week 13: @ Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. on NBC
Minnesota's final game of the regular season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT against Wisconsin on NBC. It will be a big stage for one of the best rivalries in college football. It will return to Black Friday instead of its traditional Saturday slot.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert