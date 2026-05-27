Summer Splash 1.0: Previewing Minnesota's Massive Official Visit Weekend

Minnesota has already had a busy month on the recruiting trail with numerous verbal commitments. Things are only heating up as we enter the most important stretch on the high school recruiting calendar. The Gophers are hosting their first of two official visit weekends from May 29 to May 31. The second weekend will be from June 12 to June 14. This period has been called 'Summer Splash' in recent years under P.J. Fleck. Here's what you need to know.

Uncomitted prospects

Daniel Yebit, CB (Yukon, OK)

Yebit is the highest-rated uncommitted prospect scheduled to visit the Gophers for either one of the summer splash weekends. Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he holds notable top offers from Texas Tech, Wisconsin and Iowa, but Minnesota is currently his only official visit on the schedule. He would be a game-changing commitment as a consensus top-150 prospect in the class, nationally.

Yukon's Daniel Yebit tries to get by Mustang's Josiah Stevens during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Embedobi is a fast-rising prospect, and he's considered a four-star recruit by some services. The Gophers are the first of four scheduled official visits before Indiana, Michigan and Penn State, which he currently has as his top four. It feels like a situation where Minnesota's chances of landing a commitment would quickly drop the longer he takes to make a decision.

Minnesota has had only one wide receiver committed in the class since Moorhead's David Mack made the decision on March 3. It feels like it would be a disappointment if new receivers coach Isaac Fruechte doesn't land at least one player at the position this week. Standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Ferguson is the No. 2-ranked wide receiver from Maryland, and he'd be a big-time addition to the class.

Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS )

Walley's name might look familiar because he's the younger brother of former Gophers star cornerback Justin Walley. Jordan Walley is being recruited as a 5-foot-9 cornerback, but he plays a little quarterback at the high school level as well. Minnesota is currently his only scheduled official visit, so a commitment is certainly possible this weekend.

Andre Hyppolite, S (Miami, FL)

Hyppolite is considered a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He plays both ways at North Miami Beach, and he's quickly become one of the most underrated players in Florida. He has visits lined up with Georgia, Florida and Miami (FL) later this year. If a verbal commitment doesn't happen this week with Minnesota, it's hard to think it will happen at all.

Cameron Saunders, DL (San Jose, CA)

Saunders is quickly rising up West Coast recruiting boards. He's a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from San Jose, and he holds notable top offers from UCLA, Cal, and Utah. He already took an official visit to Arizona State and he's scheduled to visit Utah next.

Henry Sakalas, S (La Grange Park, IL)

Sakalas' recruitment with the Gophers has moved fast since officially being offered on May 1. He had a long in-home visit with safeties coach Danny Collins earlier this month, as he competes against Michigan State, Nebraska and other top programs in his recruitment.

Ma'atoe Moe, DL (Provo, UT)

Moe has been a Gophers' target for a while, and he was officially offered a scholarship on March 1. He's a 6-foot-3 edge rusher from Utah and Minnesota will be his first official visit before stops at UNLV and Nebraska.

Jamail Sewell, OT (Milwaukee, WI)

Sewell is currently listed as 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, and he's everything you want from a Big Ten offensive line prospect. He has already been on the University of Minnesota's campus on April 11. It feels like the chances of a commitment are high this weekend.

Wisconsin Lutheran's offensive tackle Jamail Sewell runs a drill during football practice at the high school on August 8, 2025. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)

Rose's recruitment with the Gophers has moved relatively fast. He officially received a scholarship offer on May 11, and his Minnesota official visit will come before scheduled stops to South Florida and Missouri State. He's a dynamic multi-sport athlete who plays all over the field for Jackson Christian High School in Tennessee.

Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Cypress, TX)

Ferrygood had a productive junior season at Cy-Fair High School in Texas, where he compiled 51 catches for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, he holds notable top offers from TCU, Oklahoma State and North Texas, among others. Minnesota is currently his only scheduled official visit, so a commitment seems like a real possibility this weekend.

Jordan Donahoo, WR (Oviedo, FL)

Donahoo finds himself outside the top 1,100 prospects on the 247Sports Composite, but his offer list tells a different story. He's another big body receiver at 6-foot-4, and he has official visits scheduled to Cincinnati and Georgia Tech after Minnesota this weekend. It's another situation where the Gophers' chances of a commitment go down quickly the longer he takes to make a decision.

Oviedo Jordan Donahoo (1) tries to catch the pass under pressure from Oviedo Bruce Slivinski (5) during the 2025 FHSAA Football 6A quarter final at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, November 13, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)

Thomas is the last of four uncommitted receivers set to be on campus for an official visit this weekend. He relies more on speed than size compared to the other three prospects on this list. He was offered by the Gophers in late January, and this weekend is his first of four scheduled official visits. He will visit San Diego State, New Mexico and UNLV in June.

Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)

Buthe's recruitment is moving fast, as he was offered by the Gophers on Tuesday, May 26, and he'll now visit this weekend. UCF is currently his only other power conference offer, and he'll visit the Knights next month. The chances of a commitment feel high.

Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)

Price has already had a productive prep career at Newark High School in Ohio with more than 150 total tackles and 15 sacks across three seasons. His recruitment had heated up in May with offers from Minnesota, Boise State, Pittsburgh and East Carolina. He's currently scheduled to visit the Gophers before the Panthers next month.

Newark's Roy Price Jr. pursues Logan's Lane Ogg during the host Wildcats' 55-0 victory at White Field on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. | Kurt Snyder/The Advocate / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)

At 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Mota has all the physical traits you want to see from a Big Ten offensive lineman. He was offered by the Gophers in February, and he was on campus for an unofficial visit in April. He holds numerous power conference offers, and Minnesota will be his first official visit before stopping in Bloomington, Indiana, next month.

Committed prospects

Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, MN)

Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)

Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)

Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)

Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, MN)

Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, MN)

Furian Inferrera, QB (San Marcos, CA)

Minnesota has an opportunity to add some talented players to its 2027 recruiting class this weekend, but it also has the opportunity to keep recruiting some of the top players already committed to the class. Diane and Wallace are two key building blocks of the class, while Daniels, Clayborne and Hamer all committed in May. A big group of already committed prospects will help recruiting uncommitted players on campus.