Gophers Gain Momentum With 4-Star Pass Rusher Before Official Visit

Four-star edge defender Ifeanyi Emedobi revealed his final four college choices on Friday, and the Gophers will be recruiting against Indiana, Penn State and Michigan. The Indiana native is one of Minnesota's top uncommitted targets in the class of 2027.

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi is down to Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Minnesota, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’2 214 EDGE is ranked as a Top 3 EDGE in Indiana (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/RMsEZvsko8 pic.twitter.com/b0RGa3qF2w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Embedobi is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the 435th-ranked player in the country and the 10th-best player in Indiana. He held other notable offers from Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Wisconsin before narrowing down his list.

Emedobi had an incredibly productive junior campaign at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He compiled 50 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He picked up offers from Toledo and Western Michigan in November, but his other 18 offers came in 2026.

Minnesota officially offered Emedobi a scholarship on January 23, and he made it to campus for an unofficial visit on April 18. He's one of 21 prospects currently scheduled for an official visit next weekend from May 29 to May 31. It marks the first of two major official visit weekends for the Gophers, which they call "Summer Splash."

Emedobi has official visits scheduled with Michigan, Penn State and Indiana, but the Gophers are first on his schedule, which is always a good sign. Minnesota currently has a pair of defensive line commitments from Gage Geyer and Eli Diane, but they're still looking for their first true edge rusher in the class.

Emedobi is a true outside linebacker, and he has the skills to rush the passer at a high level. He's a raw talent, but his 6-foot-9-inch wingspan gives him limitless potential. He's the type of player who could quickly rise up recruiting boards with a productive senior season, and his recruitment is one that all Gophers fans should monitor.