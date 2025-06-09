Summer Splash 2.0: Every 2026 recruit scheduled for official visit with Gophers this weekend
This weekend will be the second and final Summer Splash recruiting event for Gophers football this cycle, as they will host nearly 15 recruits in the 2026 class on official visits. Minnesota landed six verbal commitments from their first weekend on May 30 to June 1, and there's a good chance they will be busy again this weekend. Let's take a look at every player who will be on campus.
Uncommitted 2026 recruits (10 players)
- Messiah Tilson, S (Rockford, IL)
Tilson is a player Minnesota has been recruiting hard since last November, when he was on campus for an unofficial visit. 247Sports labels him as a four-star prospect and a top 10 player in Illinois. This weekend will be his third time on campus, and he could be a huge addition to the Gophers' class.
- Ashton Rowden, RB (New Boston, TX)
Rowden is one of two four-star Texas running backs scheduled to be on campus this weekend. He's a top 300 player on the latest 247Sports Composite. He has already taken official visits to TCU and Texas Tech. If the Gophers are able to pull him out of the state of Texas is would be a big-time recruiting win.
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
Estrada was one of the most productive running backs in the state of Texas last season. He had 179 carries for 2,422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns. His Minnesota visit comes after stops at Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin.
- Mason Lewis, CB (Chandler, AZ)
Lewis has announced that he will make his commitment announcement on July 1 between Minnesota, Cal, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Kansas State. He has already visited the Wildcats, and his Gophers visit will come before a final stop in Iowa City.
- PJ Takitaki, edge (Lehi, UT)
Takitaki has been verbally committed to BYU since Dec. 17, but the Gophers will host him on an official visit his weekend. Minnesota seems to be the only other school strongly in the mix for his recruitment.
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
Benson has already taken an official visit to Fresno State and Iowa State, and Iowa is expected to be in the mix. He's rising up recruiting rankings, and he would be Minnesota's first interior addition to its 2026 class.
- Lucas Tielsch, OT (Akron, OH)
The Gophers have four offensive linemen already committed to their 2026 class, but Tielsch could be the cherry on top. He has already visited Northwestern, and if Minnesota is looking to bring in five linemen this cycle, he would round out an impressive group.
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
Minnesota is still looking for its first tight end commitment in the 2026 cycle. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Weaver has impressive potential. The Gophers are the only power conference school in the mix here, so there's a great chance he could make a decision this weekend.
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Bolingbrook, IL)
Lampkins has announced that he will be making his commitment announcement on June 18 between Bowling Green and Minnesota. He might not have the same cache as top DB targets in the class like Tilson or Jayden McGregory, but he would be a sneaky addition to the class.
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
Anyansi was on campus for an unofficial visit in April, and he has already taken official visits this spring to UNLV and Boise State. His Minnesota OV will happen before two more scheduled stops at Arizona and Boston College.
Committed 2026 recruits (4 players)
- Andrew Trout, OT (Rocori, MN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OT (Janesville, WI)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
The Gophers will host four 2026 recruits who are already verbally committed to their 2026 class. We saw how important official visits still are for committed player, when Justin Hopkins shut down his recruitment and wide receiver Hadyen Moore canceled a visit to Penn State after Minnesota's first Summer Splash weekend.
Trout and Johnson have been committed to the Gophers for well over a year, but Bates will look to help Minnesota add another running back this weekend.