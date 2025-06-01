Commitments begin flowing in for Gophers after huge recruiting weekend
This was a huge recruiting weekend for the Gophers and their 2026 recruiting class. In an event they call "Summer Splash," P.J. Fleck and company had 25 high school recruits from that class on campus over the past few days. And now, as expected, some of them have made the decision to verbally commit to Minnesota.
OT Mataalii Benjamin
Benjamin is a three-star offensive tackle from Utah with an impressive list of offers. He chose the Gophers over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Nebraska, Arkansas, Utah, Texas A&M, and Washington, among other programs. Benjamin was scheduled to take official visits to Nebraska, Arkansas, and Utah in June but has now committed to the Gophers, who offered him in February. Listed at 6'6" and 305 pounds, he's ranked as 247Sports' No. 45 OT in the 2026 class.
OT Daniel McMorris
McMorris is also a three-star offensive tackle with big-time offers. Other power five schools who recruited him include Wisconsin, Stanford, Washington State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Iowa State, and Northwestern. Hailing from Norman, Oklahoma, McMorris is listed at 6'5" and 255 pounds, though he'll obviously continue to fill out his frame. He's 247Sports' No. 29 OT in the class.
The Gophers now have four offensive tackles committed in their 2026 class: Andrew Trout (Rocori, MN), McMorris, Gavin Meier (Janesville, WI), and Benjamin. All four are ranked among the top 45 OTs in the country among 2026 recruits.
LB Angel Luciano
Luciano is a three-star linebacker from Harrisburg, PA. Listed at 6'3" and 220 pounds, he chose the Gophers over schools like Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Syracuse. He's the second LB in Minnesota's 2026 class.
More commitments to come...