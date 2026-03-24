The Gophers' 5 Biggest Positional Battles to Monitor During Spring Practice

The Gophers officially opened spring practice on Tuesday, and we're just over 30 days away from their spring game on April 25. Let's break down the five biggest positional battles to monitor this spring.

Secondary shakeup

With the departure of Koi Perich, Za'Quan Bryan and Jaylen Bowden in the transfer portal, along with Jai'Onte McMillan and Darius Green running out of eligibility, Minnesota's secondary will have a new look in 2026. John Nestor is the team's top corner and Kerry Brown is the No. 1 safety, but all of the other positions could be up for grabs.

Michigan State transfer cornerback Aydan West, Lehigh transfer Mekhai Smith and Southwest Minnesota State transfer Parker Knutson are all expected to factor in, but I am curious to see where. Aidan Gousby, Garrison Monroe and Mike Gerald are some returning players who could see expanded roles as well.

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WR3

Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy seemingly return as the Gophers' top two options at wide receiver. They added Auburn transfer Perry Thompson, Cincinnati's Noah Jennings and Tulsa transfer Zion Steptoe as depth this offseason. Will any of those players emerge as the No. 2 option? Minnesota's No. 3 receiver hasn't historically had a huge role, but it will be interesting to see how the pecking order shakes out this spring.

RB2

Darius Taylor is back in Dinkytown for his senior season, but there are plenty of questions about the No. 2 running back on the roster. Last year's big transfer portal addition, A.J. Turner, is returning to the program, but he's recovering from a season-ending injury. Highly-touted incoming freshman Ryan Estrada isn't joining until the fall, so Elon transfer T.J. Thomas Jr. and Purdue's Jaron Thomas are probably the top two options to challenge Turner for that role.

Starting tight end

Minnesota lost a ton of production at tight end with Jameson Geers and Drew Biber both out of eligibility. Pierce Walsh is the top returner at the position, but he has played on 238 career offensive snaps. Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms was their only portal addition at the position, and highly-touted freshman Roman Voss isn't joining until the spring. Sam Peters, Julian Johnson and Jacob Simpson are all potential breakout candidates to keep an eye on.

Kicker

Brady Denaburg is out of eligibility, and Minnesota also made a change at special teams coach with the addition of Daniel Da Prato. He brought in Michigan transfer Beckham Sunderland this offseason to compete with redshirt freshman Daniel Jackson for the starting kicker role. It looks like one of the only true 50/50 battles for a starting position on the roster.