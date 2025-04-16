Todd McShay praises Gophers' Aireontae Ersery: 'Big guys who move like this don't fail'
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over one week away, and Aireontae Ersery is looking to become the first Gophers offensive lineman to hear his name called on Day 1 since Brian Williams in 1989.
NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay is no longer with ESPN, but he's still one of the most well-respected voices in the draft community. He talked about the offensive linemen in this year's class on his latest podcast, and he had a lot of good things to say about Ersery.
"The best three players on tape — if I am just doing the traits and what they potentially could be if put in the right situation with the right coaching staff and continue to develop — I would say are, (Armand) Membou, (Aireontae) Ersery and (Josh) Simmons and not necessarily in that order," McShay said.
McShay's old friends at ESPN seem to be a little lower on Ersery, ranking him as the 66th overall player and seventh-best offensive tackle. The biggest thing Minnesota's former left tackle has going for him might be an elite day at the NFL Combine.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, he ran a 5.01 in the 40-yard dash and had a 9'3" broad jump and a 7.81-second three-cone time. He proved he's one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this year's draft.
"Big guys who move like this don't fail. This guy moves well, and he's a big, big dude. He surprised me on tape, because he's quick and his knee bend, he can bend. I think he has the potential to develop into an elite pass blocker," McShay continued. "In 2029, when we look back, Aireontae Ersery will be one of the top three offensive tackles in this class and maybe the best or second-best offensive tackle from this group."
Some analysts like McShay have been really high on Ersery throughout the entire pre-draft process, but the latest consensus big board from The Athletic has him as the 57th overall player in the draft. It would be a shocker if Ersery falls past Day 2 next week, and there could still be an outside shot he sneaks into the first round.