Top Minnesota recruit Roman Voss deciding college fate on Monday
Will it be Alabama or Minnesota?
That's the decision Roman Voss, the top-ranked high school football recruit in Minnesota's graduating class of 2026, will make on Monday.
Voss took an official visit to Alabama last weekend, having previously visited his home state University of Minnesota. His family has a lot of connections to the Alabama coaching staff, but there are plenty of positives to the No. 1 player in the state staying home.
Voss is a 6-4, 220-pound athlete from Jackson, a small town in southwestern Minnesota with a population under 4,000. Listed as an "athlete" by most recruiting services, he plays quarterback, wide receiver, and safety at Jackson County Central High School.
247Sports has Voss ranked as the No. 177 recruit in the country.
The Gophers' 2026 recruiting class currently includes ten commits, including Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout — the No. 2 player in Minnesota — and Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson (No. 3 in Minnesota). It also includes OT Gavin Meier, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin.
Another big target is Dodge Center, Minn. linebacker Pierce Petersohn (ranked No. 4 in Minnesota), who is visiting Penn State this weekend. His college decision has been narrowed to Minnesota and Penn State, and a decision could be coming soon.