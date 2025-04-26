Tracking Gophers landing spots on NFL draft Day 3: Joyner, Brosmer, more
Several former Minnesota Golden Gophers football players will have their childhood dreams realized today during the final day of the 2025 NFL draft. Whether they end up getting picked or they sign a contract as an undrafted free agent, they'll join an NFL team and head to rookie minicamp soon, where they'll look to make a strong first impression and earn a spot on the roster or practice squad this fall.
Two Gophers have already heard their name called during the draft's first two days. Left tackle Aireontae Ersery went 48th overall to the Houston Texans, marking the sixth straight year P.J. Fleck's program has had a player drafted in the first two rounds. On Day 2, cornerback Justin Walley was taken slightly higher than most mocks had him going, as the Indianapolis Colts made him the 80th overall pick in the third round.
Who's next? Defensive lineman Jah Joyner and linebacker Cody Lindenberg might be the two players with the best chance to get selected at some point in the later rounds on Saturday. Quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and guard Tyler Cooper could all possibly hear their name called as well. And maybe there will be a surprise draft pick that few see coming. Even if any of those players aren't drafted, they'll surely get an opportunity to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.
Below, we'll be tracking every former Gopher who lands with an NFL team before the day is over.
Day 1 and 2 picks
LT Aireontae Ersery — Houston Texans, Round 2, Pick 48
CB Justin Walley — Indianapolis Colts, Round 3, Pick 80
Day 3 picks
Coming soon
UDFAs
Coming soon