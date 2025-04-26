All Gophers

Tracking Gophers landing spots on NFL draft Day 3: Joyner, Brosmer, more

Which NFL teams are landing various Minnesota football players today? We've got all the updates here.

Will Ragatz

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet on the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet on the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Several former Minnesota Golden Gophers football players will have their childhood dreams realized today during the final day of the 2025 NFL draft. Whether they end up getting picked or they sign a contract as an undrafted free agent, they'll join an NFL team and head to rookie minicamp soon, where they'll look to make a strong first impression and earn a spot on the roster or practice squad this fall.

Two Gophers have already heard their name called during the draft's first two days. Left tackle Aireontae Ersery went 48th overall to the Houston Texans, marking the sixth straight year P.J. Fleck's program has had a player drafted in the first two rounds. On Day 2, cornerback Justin Walley was taken slightly higher than most mocks had him going, as the Indianapolis Colts made him the 80th overall pick in the third round.

Who's next? Defensive lineman Jah Joyner and linebacker Cody Lindenberg might be the two players with the best chance to get selected at some point in the later rounds on Saturday. Quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and guard Tyler Cooper could all possibly hear their name called as well. And maybe there will be a surprise draft pick that few see coming. Even if any of those players aren't drafted, they'll surely get an opportunity to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

Below, we'll be tracking every former Gopher who lands with an NFL team before the day is over.

Day 1 and 2 picks

LT Aireontae Ersery — Houston Texans, Round 2, Pick 48
CB Justin Walley — Indianapolis Colts, Round 3, Pick 80

Day 3 picks

Coming soon

UDFAs

Coming soon

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Gophers Football