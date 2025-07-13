SI

Browns Second-Round Pick Quinshon Judkins Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Florida on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. The second-round pick out of Ohio State was arrested for charges of touch or stroke/battery/domestic violence, via the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Judkins, 21, was the Browns' third draft pick of the 2025 NFL draft, after they selected defensive tackle Mason Graham in the first round and linebacker Carson Schwesinger at the top of the second. He was one of two running backs Cleveland took, alongside fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson.

Judkins enters the NFL after helping lift Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship last season. He recorded 1,060 rushing yards in his lone season with the Buckeyes, and previously rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons at Ole Miss.

