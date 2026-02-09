Two Former Minnesota Standouts Capture Super Bowl Ring With Seahawks

Former Minnesota standouts Boye Mafe and Nick Kallerup earned their first career Super Bowl rings on Sunday night when the Seahawks dominated the Patriots in Santa Clara.

Boye Mafe, DE

Mafe was a star at Hopkins High School before he opted to stay in Minnesota and play for the Gophers in the 2017 high school recruiting class. He played 42 games for the maroon and gold, compiling 87 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks from 2017 to 2021. He was selected by the Seahawks with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had one tackle in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Nick Kallerup, TE

Kallerup joined the Gophers' program as a preferred walk-on (PWO) in the class of 2019 after a standout career at Wayzata High School. He played 57 career games at Minnesota, mostly as a blocking specialist. The Seahawks picked him up as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) following the 2025 NFL Draft. He did not record a stat in Sunday's game, but he added a ring in his rookie season.

Mafe and Kallerup are the first former Gophers players to win a Super Bowl ring since kicker Ryan Santoso did so with the Rams in 2022. Other recent players include Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson with the Buccaneers in 2021. They're the 21st and 22nd players in program history to win the big game. Former Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens was on the losing side with the Patriots on Sunday night.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis