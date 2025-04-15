Two Gophers football players announce plans to enter the transfer portal
Two members of the Minnesota Gophers football team have announced plans to enter the transfer portal.
There could be more names to come, but as of midday Tuesday the two Gophers to publicly announce intentions to enter the portal are linebacker David Amaliri and defensive back Obe Eyafe.
Originally from Winnipeg, Amaliri is a 6-foot-4 linebacker who committed to Minnesota in the class of 2024. The three-star recruit redshirted last season and has four years of eligibility remaining. He picked the Gophers over scholarship offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota, Kent State and Syracuse.
Eyafe was a standout safety at Andover High School in the Twin Cities metro area. He also graduated in 2024 and walked on with the Gophers before redshirting, so he has four years of eligibility remaining. He held offers from Yale and Wyoming before signing with Minnesota.
The spring transfer portal for college football opens Wednesday, April 16 and closes Friday, April 25. With the new college football roster limit set at 105, it's no surprise that some Gophers are choosing to enter the portal this spring.