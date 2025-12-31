Two major roster decisions still looming for Gophers football

Anthony Smith became the latest Gophers starter to announce his plans to return to the program after the team's Rate Bowl win over New Mexico. He joins and handful of significant contributors to do the same, but here are a few more players Minnesota needs to do everything it can to retain.

Darius Taylor, RB

This one is obvious. Taylor had another dominant bowl game against New Mexico with 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, to go along with four catches for 23 yards through the air. With Fame Ijeboi heading to the portal, Minnesota badly needs a bell-cow back with A.J. Turner coming off a season-ending injury. Taylor's decision will largely dictate what Minnesota's transfer portal strategy is this offseason.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Detractors are going to point to Taylor's injury history, but he's still one of the most productive running backs in college football when healthy. He had at least 80 yards from scrimmage in every game that he started and finished in 2025. He averaged 123.9 yards from scrimmage in those seven games; that's a level of production that does not grow on trees. Minnesota's offense is at its best when Taylor is on the field.

Koi Perich, S/WR/PR/KR

Kerry Brown has revealed his plans to return to Minnesota in 2026, but we're still awaiting word on Minnesota's other star safety. Perich had the best offensive game of his career in the Rate Bowl, and he had one of his best defensive games of the season. Despite a relatively down year, there are rumblings about a big-time SEC program trying to convince Perich to enter the transfer portal.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Perich might've performed below expectations in 2025, Minnesota still needs to do everything it can to keep him in a Gophers uniform in 2026. He's a game-changing talent, and players of his caliber don't often come through Minnesota's program.

Other players to monitor

Minnesota has received confirmation that Jalen Smith will be back in 2026, but we're still awaiting word on Javon Tracy. The Gophers' wide receiver room needs to be better next season, and returning Tracy and Smith would be a big start.

On the defensive side of the ball, Emmanuel Karmo looked like one of the team's most promising young players as a true freshman. The Gophers are already getting Maverick Baranowski back, but they need to keep Karmo in the Maroon & Gold.

