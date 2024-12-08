Utah QB entering transfer portal was offered by Gophers as 4-star recruit
Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, is entering the transfer portal after one year as the starting quarterback at Utah. Will the Gophers reach out to him like they did when they offered him a scholarship in 2023?
Wilson confirmed that Minnesota offered him in April 2023. He wound up choosing Utah over offers from the likes of the Gopheres, UCLA and BYU, where Zach Wilson starred before becoming the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
As a true freshman, Wilson threw for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the Utes.
In three games against ranked opponents — No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Colorado and No. 22 Iowa State — Wilson combined for 517 yards on 45-of-77 passing (58.4%) with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
He was 8-for-8 passing with 74 yards before an injury knocked him out in the third quarter against Iowa State in the season finale.
As a high school recruit at Corner Canyon in Draper, Utah, Wilson was rated by 247Sports as the No. 21 quarterback in the country in the class of 2024. Drake Lindsey was ranked 23rd among quarterbacks in the same class and is now in line to have a chance to start for Minnesota in 2025.