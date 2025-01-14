Versatile 2026 three-star recruit decommits from Gophers football
Lanham, Maryland 2026 recruit Kenedy Uzoma announced that he will be reopening his recruitment, according to a post on X on Monday night. He has been verbally committed to the Gophers since July 27, 2024, but he will now be looking for a new home.
"I would like to thank the Minnesota and its staff for the opportunity they have given me. with that being said I would like to announce that I have 100% opened my recruitment back up," he posted on X.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, Uzoma was a versatile two-way star last season as a junior for Saint John's Catholic Prep. He finished his season with 34 receptions, 817 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, to go along with 24 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks defensively.
Minnesota recruited Uzoma as a defensive end, but based on his X post, it seems like he might be interested in playing wide receiver at the next level. 247Sports' composite rankings have him as the 543rd-best player in the country and the 80th-best wide receiver.
With notable top offers from Vanderbilt, Temple and Marshall along with growing interest from Penn State, he could be a very fast riser in the class of 2026. Minnesota now holds three verbal commitments in the class of 2026 from quarterback Owen Lansu, offensive lineman Andrew Trout and defensive lineman Howie Johnson.
