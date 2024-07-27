Gophers land commitment from 2026 Maryland DL Kenedy Uzoma
2026 Maryland defensive lineman Kenedy Uzoma has committed to the Gophers, he announced on Saturday. After an official visit and camp, he got an offer from Minnesota and accepted it.
Uzoma, who is listed at 6'5" and 203 pounds (his Twitter/X page says he's 6'6" and 220), plays defensive line and wide receiver at Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland. He's currenly unranked by recruiting services, with the Gophers being his first Power 5 offer. Uzoma also held offers from Temple, Marshall, and Bethune-Cookman, per 247 Sports.
He's the third commitment of Minnesota's 2026 class and the first from out of state, joining four-star OT Andrew Trout (Rocori) and three-star DL Howie Johnson (Forest Lake). Uzoma was recruited by Gophers DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere. He has lofty goals for his junior season this fall.
"I just want to prove to myself that I am a top contender in the nation as I say I am," Uzoma said, via 247 Sports. "I expect to get 600+ receiving yards and 20+ sacks."